Legal body in urgent push to finalise RAF misconduct cases

The council is a statutory regulatory authority that regulates the professional conduct of legal practitioners to ensure accountability.
LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said the body had taken note of recent media reports and updates from parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, which flagged 102 law firms allegedly involved in double payments from the RAF amounting to more than R340m as of March 2021.
He said twelve of the firms have since been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.
“This issue dates back to 2020, when the LPC Gauteng provincial office first received complaints from the RAF regarding duplicate payments made to various law firms,” said Letebele. “At the time, only 14 law firms were referred to the LPC. The LPC conducted its investigation on those complaints and called upon implicated law firms to demonstrate that they had refunded the RAF.”
In February 2024, the LPC’s Gauteng office received a further 44 RAF-related complaints from the Office of the Legal Services Ombud (Olso), 14 of which had already been dealt with.
Letebele said the 14 complaints were included in the batch of matters the LPC finalised in 2021.
“The remaining complaints were immediately investigated by the LPC Gauteng,” he said. “A number of the legal practitioners from the implicated law firms were either suspended or struck off, while some of the firms approached the court challenging decisions of the LPC disciplinary committees.”
Letebele said fewer than 20 matters remained under investigation or were before the courts.
“The LPC has attended to all RAF-related matters, including those submitted through the Olso. The LPC further confirms that less than 20 matters are now either subject to our internal disciplinary processes or are before the court. The LPC continues to work with stakeholders, including the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and Olso, to ensure that these matters are urgently finalised,” he said.
Legal body in urgent push to finalise RAF misconduct cases
