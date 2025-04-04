From discarded scraps of metal and plastic, batteries and tangled wires to fully functioning creations, Thembelani Zondo is turning waste into wonder.
The 24-year-old, a self-taught innovator from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, is pushing the boundaries of robotics and engineering armed with little more than ingenuity and determination.
During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, while many were simply trying to get by, Zondo took his R350 Social Relief of Distress grant and built a replica Bugatti Shark car from scratch.
Now, he wants to change lives.
Since 2023, Zondo has been working on developing an artificial hand that could one day assist people living with disabilities.
“In my community here in Bergville, there are several people who live with disabilities,” Zondo says. “Some have a hand, but it doesn’t work, and others don’t have one. I saw an opportunity to give back to my community because I deal with robotics and can create an artificial hand for those who need it. The artificial hand works like a normal hand.
“But the current holdup [in developing it further] is [a lack of] funding because I have built it using wire, so it might be a bit uncomfortable. I need funding to source proper materials.”
Zondo’s most recent project is a camera drone. His mission is to introduce new, groundbreaking inventions that differ from what exists in the market.
“As an inventor, I am always looking at coming up with different ideas and concepts to bring to life,” he says. “The drone is one of my latest inventions and is at a very early stage. I would say it is still at the planning stage because it’s not yet perfect.
“I am still working on the controls so that it can fly properly, and then I can draw up the full concept and plan to share it with any potential investor. My vision for it is to be totally different from what is already out there by adding other features.”
Young man's passion for invention turns waste into wonder
Zondo working on developing an artificial hand for the disabled
Image: SUPPLIED
From discarded scraps of metal and plastic, batteries and tangled wires to fully functioning creations, Thembelani Zondo is turning waste into wonder.
The 24-year-old, a self-taught innovator from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, is pushing the boundaries of robotics and engineering armed with little more than ingenuity and determination.
During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, while many were simply trying to get by, Zondo took his R350 Social Relief of Distress grant and built a replica Bugatti Shark car from scratch.
Now, he wants to change lives.
Since 2023, Zondo has been working on developing an artificial hand that could one day assist people living with disabilities.
“In my community here in Bergville, there are several people who live with disabilities,” Zondo says. “Some have a hand, but it doesn’t work, and others don’t have one. I saw an opportunity to give back to my community because I deal with robotics and can create an artificial hand for those who need it. The artificial hand works like a normal hand.
“But the current holdup [in developing it further] is [a lack of] funding because I have built it using wire, so it might be a bit uncomfortable. I need funding to source proper materials.”
Zondo’s most recent project is a camera drone. His mission is to introduce new, groundbreaking inventions that differ from what exists in the market.
“As an inventor, I am always looking at coming up with different ideas and concepts to bring to life,” he says. “The drone is one of my latest inventions and is at a very early stage. I would say it is still at the planning stage because it’s not yet perfect.
“I am still working on the controls so that it can fly properly, and then I can draw up the full concept and plan to share it with any potential investor. My vision for it is to be totally different from what is already out there by adding other features.”
Zondo has big ambitions for collaboration and funding, particularly for his artificial hand project.
He told Sowetan that his artificial hand project has garnered attention on social media, with several individuals reaching out to offer their help in developing it. Unfortunately, due to limited resources, he has had to turn them away while he waits to secure the necessary funding to make the hand using better materials.
In the meantime, he has taken to making wooden furniture as a means of financing his inventions.
Zondo says his passion for inventing began at an early age, leading him to participate in the Moses Kotane Institute Innovation Awards in 2019, where he came third.
“Since grade 4, I have always loved to experiment with building new things from scratch. I have been doing this full-time since 2020 after dropping out of school in grade 11.
I really struggled a lot academically, and I felt I was not being supported enough with my needs, and that was causing heartache for my parents. They are both unemployed and survive off my younger siblings' social grants. So, I decided to focus on my passion for innovation.”
SowetanLIVE
Mechanic shows there are no limits to what women can do
Former model, drama artist among winners of Limpopo Business Awards
Carmakers, tech industry urge Trump to speed self-driving car deployment
12th man programme yields results as stars get roles
Local entrepreneurs to showcase innovative products at expo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos