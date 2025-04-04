WATCH LIVE | Lamola and Tau update on SA’s approach to new US tariffs
By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2025 - 11:18
Courtesy of SABC News
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau are hosting a joint media briefing on Friday regarding SA's strategic approach to the new US tariff regime.
WATCH LIVE | Lamola and Tau update on SA’s approach to new US tariffs
Courtesy of SABC News
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau are hosting a joint media briefing on Friday regarding SA's strategic approach to the new US tariff regime.
TimesLIVE
SA plans US meeting to address car tariff threat
Trump slaps Lesotho with highest tariff of all
Ford announces broad US-market discounts as tariffs drive sales surge
Staying informed, planning, and seeking expert advice, can help secure your financial future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos