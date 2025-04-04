News

WATCH LIVE | Lamola and Tau update on SA’s approach to new US tariffs

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2025 - 11:18

Courtesy of SABC News

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau are hosting a joint media briefing on Friday regarding SA's strategic approach to the new US tariff regime. 

