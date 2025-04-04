Two life terms for man who raped and murdered his eight-day-old baby

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the two life terms meted out to Hugo Ferreira, a 37-year-old man from Carletonville who raped and murdered his eight-day-old daughter Caithlyn in 2023.
Ferreira was sentenced by the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
On Friday, the NPA said the sentence reflected the gravity of the father’s crimes against his child.
“This case reaffirms our unwavering commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide, ensuring that perpetrators face the full weight of justice,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Ferreira and the child's mother were in a relationship and lived together in Welverdiend, Carletonville.
On June 8 2023, the mother left home to sell clothes to buy nappies, entrusting the infant to Ferreira’s care. Before she departed, Ferreira instructed her to return within five minutes as the baby was breastfeeding.
“When she failed to return on time and the baby began crying, Ferreira, enraged, assaulted and raped the newborn. He used his fingers to violate her and rubbed his private parts against hers, later claiming he was 'giving the baby a reason to cry',” Mahanjana said.
The mother discovered the injuries to her baby when she returned. Ferreira was arrested immediately and the infant was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.
Ferreira pleaded guilty in court to the charges of rape and murder, and said he acted out of anger towards the mother.
During sentencing, he asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life, arguing that his guilty plea saved the court time and demonstrated remorse.
However state advocate Andre Wilsenach strongly opposed this and asked for life imprisonment. He said Ferreira’s acts were heinous and he committed them against his own defenceless eight-day-old baby to spite the mother for her delay.
TimesLIVE
Image: x/South African Justice, Crime Prevention & Security
