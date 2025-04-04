News

There may be other victims in Cwecwe case, says minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

04 April 2025 - 16:10
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a school in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape may not be the only one, says minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga.

It was crucial to ensure the investigation encompassed all potential victims, she said.

“We have to do that so we know whether the victim we're talking about is the only victim.”

Speaking to the media in Matatiele on Thursday, Chikunga said she was working with other stakeholders to investigate the matter.

“It is important that we get to the bottom of it and invite other stakeholders to help go to these schools and other private schools and interview children so those who may have not come forward, if it may have happened to them, they can also come forward,” she said.

There is no question as to whether there was rape — there was.
 Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities

Chikunga confirmed that the now eight-year-old may have been abused multiple times.

“There is no question as to whether there was rape — there was. As a matter of fact, from the information we have heard, there is a possibility that it was not the first time Cwecwe was raped.”

The incident, which took place about five months ago, recently gained traction on social media as many have urged the government to work harder to arrest those involved in the case.

The controversy led to Eastern Cape education MRC Fundile Gade announcing the department had decided to deregister the school involved. This was after the principal’s refusal to co-operate with the investigation by declining to undergo DNA testing. However, after further consultations with the justice department and the police, the department rescinded its decision to close the school.

Meanwhile, the police have ramped up their investigation. National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has deployed family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit head Maj-Gen Mmantsheke Lekhele to lead the team dealing with the case, assisted by two colonels specialising in forensic social work, in addition to the investigating officer. 

TimesLIVE

