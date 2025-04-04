The Quick Interview | You can be arrested for vile, reckless posts – expert

While the country has been calling for justice for seven-year-old rape victim, a pupil at Bergview College in the Eastern Cape, some social media users posted vile and inappropriate comments about the minor. Dr Edgar Malatji, a social media expert from the department of communication science at the University of SA, speaks to Sowetan about how individuals can land themselves in trouble.
Sowetan: What legal implications could arise for reckless online content?
Malatji: Such kind of posts perpetuate crime against vulnerable people, particularly a minor in this case. That, on its own, can land a person who posted such distasteful things in trouble with the law. In this case, the Harassment Act 17 of 2011 comes into play. The section is against any comment or posts that perpetuates sexual violation, particularly against minors.
Sowetan: Can such a person be arrested and charged?
Yes, the person could face jail time. In this case, there's a criminal case which is under way and anything that might suggest you are promoting distasteful acts can land them in trouble with the law. The moment a post is flagged by other users who start calling for the person to be arrested because if you can write such a post that means you can also harm children.
Sowetan: Can posting such affect a person's employment prospects?
Malatji: Yes. Some institutions and companies do social media background checks; they screen your social media posts and if what you post perpetuates xenophobia, racism and blasphemy, that will affect you; because it says a lot about how you think and how you conduct yourselves as well as your worldview about other groups. For someone, it might be interesting and entertaining but it is harmful and can have adverse effect on your employment prospects.
Sowetan: Can police act without any person opening a case?
Malatji: A member of the public would have to open a case first, bring forward screenshots as evidence because the posts might be deleted at some stage. Sometimes it is difficult for law enforcement to check these kind of posts and verify if the person who is accused is indeed the one who posted. There are also people who use parody accounts and it might be difficult to find the real person behind the posts. We call those people desktop warriors.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | You can be arrested for vile, reckless posts – expert
Image: SUPPLIED
