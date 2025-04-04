“According to preliminary investigations, a BMW pulled over and the occupants opened fire, fatally wounding the man. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” said Sibeko.
Recalling the incident, the landlady said shooting happened at about 4.30pm.
“After I heard gunshots, I quickly hid under my table and that’s when I saw all three taxi owners running away from the men who were shooting at them. He [the deceased] tried to run, but it looked like other ones were waiting for him.
“I won’t forget what I saw ... his brains were all over the street, he was finished,” said the woman who said none of the men’s colleagues were shot.
Sakhelwe Ngobese, spokesperson for the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (Kapta), blamed the violence on illegal taxi associations operating in their area.
“We found out that Zonkizizwe Taxi Association (Zota) is illegal and not registered and has been operating on [our] routes.
“These are the people bringing terror to our area, and we are pleading with the government to take proper action to remove this association from Katlehong,” he said.
Ngobese said that Zota had been operating in Katlehong for a number of years since they left Kapta.
Zota chairman Mthandeni Msimango admitted their association was not registered because they don’t meet the criteria.
“The problem with these people [is] they don’t want us to be independent; they want us to be a part of them.
“We are just short of three members to be recognised as an association because we only get a certificate when we are 30 members,” he said.
Msimango said the department of transport was causing the violence because they didn’t want to implement changes that would allow the taxi associations to work together.
Taxi violence stalks Katlehong
A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month. Sowetan spoke to residents about their fears and frustrations
Image: Thulani Mbele
A week ago, a seemingly paranoid Katlehong taxi owner warned the landlady of the office block where his taxi business is located, to always lock the gates, fearing the “criminals are coming”.
On Monday his fears were realised. As he left the property, gunmen ambushed him, shooting him multiple times and killing him instantly.
The landlady, still traumatised, recounted the horrific scene: “It was like he knew these people would come for him. I’m still shocked; what I witnessed was sheer cruelty,” she said.
The deceased, whose name cannot be revealed until his family in KwaZulu-Natal has been informed of his passing, is one of 11 taxi owners who were shot dead in March amid violent clashes between four taxi associations in Zonkiziwe. The conflict allegedly stems from disputes over routes.
Greater Germiston Taxi Association's Sakhile Mkhize said five of their members were shot and killed in Katlehong in March, while three from Faraday Taxi Association were gunned down, according to spokesperson Sihle Makhanya. Katlehong People’s Taxi Association's Sakhelwe Ngobese said they also lost three members during the same period.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed police are investigating the 56-year-old man's murder in Kwanele, Katlehong.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“According to preliminary investigations, a BMW pulled over and the occupants opened fire, fatally wounding the man. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” said Sibeko.
Recalling the incident, the landlady said shooting happened at about 4.30pm.
“After I heard gunshots, I quickly hid under my table and that’s when I saw all three taxi owners running away from the men who were shooting at them. He [the deceased] tried to run, but it looked like other ones were waiting for him.
“I won’t forget what I saw ... his brains were all over the street, he was finished,” said the woman who said none of the men’s colleagues were shot.
Sakhelwe Ngobese, spokesperson for the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (Kapta), blamed the violence on illegal taxi associations operating in their area.
“We found out that Zonkizizwe Taxi Association (Zota) is illegal and not registered and has been operating on [our] routes.
“These are the people bringing terror to our area, and we are pleading with the government to take proper action to remove this association from Katlehong,” he said.
Ngobese said that Zota had been operating in Katlehong for a number of years since they left Kapta.
Zota chairman Mthandeni Msimango admitted their association was not registered because they don’t meet the criteria.
“The problem with these people [is] they don’t want us to be independent; they want us to be a part of them.
“We are just short of three members to be recognised as an association because we only get a certificate when we are 30 members,” he said.
Msimango said the department of transport was causing the violence because they didn’t want to implement changes that would allow the taxi associations to work together.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the police were aware of the taxi violence in the area and that no one has been arrested yet.
“The cases are being investigated by the provincial taxi violence task team,” said Masondo.
Sowetan spoke to the neighbour of another Katlehong taxi owner, who was shot dead on Saturday.
The neighbour said the man told him three months ago that he was driving alone in a taxi when he was shot at by unknown gunmen.
“Nothing was taken from him [when he was shot on Saturday]. Money and his phone were found in his car untouched,” said the neighbour.
An induna from Zota, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said the violence was affecting the community and had claimed multiple lives since February.
“In February, four passengers were shot and killed amid taxi drivers fighting for routes. In March, four taxi drivers were shot, and three died. This happened in a space of 10 minutes.
“They failed to agree to sharing routes so that our people may be dropped off closer to their homes. They told us they would start shooting at passengers because some associations are invading other communities,” he said.
The induna said that the most affected people were workers because the shooting started as early as 4am. “We have even stopped addressing the issue of taxi violence because we see it’s an organised crime which police failed to solve and we fear for our lives.”
The taxi associations in Katlehong are expected to meet with the transport department soon to try to find solutions to put an end to the violence.
SowetanLIVE
Two shot dead as taxi body threatens national protest over ‘bread and butter’ route
Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank
18 in court for taxi shooting that left one dead, seven wounded in Nyanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos