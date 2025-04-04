News

PODCAST | Cwecwe, Omotoso, US tariffs, Nandi Nyembe and more

The latest discussions on rape cases that have gripped the nation include the public outcry following derogatory comments made about the rape of a 7-year-old girl in Matatiele

04 April 2025 - 16:34
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.

This week’s episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast delves into some of South Africa’s most pressing stories, from high-profile rape cases to economic challenges and political tensions. The team unpacks these developments with in-depth discussions and expert analysis.

The episode opens with the latest discussions on rape cases that have gripped the nation, including the public outcry following derogatory comments made about the rape of a 7-year-old girl in Matatiele. The team also examines the controversial acquittal of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, with insights into justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s demand for an explanation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Through court recordings and expert opinions, the panel debates whether the failure lay with the prosecution or the evidence presented.

On the economic front, the episode explores the impact of the 30% tariff imposed by the US, with trade & industry minister Parks Tau emphasising continued engagement with global trade partners. Economist Frank Blackmore weighs in on how these tariffs could lead to job losses in SA.

The team also breaks down the latest turmoil in the Government of National Unity (GNU), as the DA threatens to challenge the 2025 budget in court while considering a possible withdrawal from the GNU. Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi’s stance on VAT adjustments adds to the debate on SA’s economic trajectory.

The episode also features quick takes on stories making headlines, including veteran actress Nandi Nyembe’s plea for financial assistance and the heroic actions of Sundowns fan Siboniso Masango, who saved an Esperance Sportive de Tunis supporter during a stadium altercation.

Listen here: 

Tune in to the SL Cabinet Podcast for these discussions and more. The podcast is available on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other streaming platforms. Follow @SowetanLIVE on social media for updates. Don’t miss out on insightful analysis and expert commentary on SA’s biggest stories.

SowetanLIVE

State prosecutor says no to prosecuting Cwecwe case

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the state prosecutor has declined to prosecute suspects in the case involving a 7-year-old girl referred to as ...
News
3 hours ago

Justice minister wants answers on Omotoso's acquittal

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on NPA boss Adv Shamila Batohi to deliver a detailed report by Monday following the scathing judgment ...
News
23 hours ago

LISTEN | Why I rescued Tunisian soccer fan – Sundowns supporter speaks

The Sundowns fan who saved the life of an Esperance Sportive de Tunis supporter says he acted instinctively as he couldn’t stand the thought of ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Lamola and Tau update on SA’s approach to new US tariffs

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau are hosting a joint media ...
News
7 hours ago

DA to challenge passing of budget in court

DA leader John Steenhuisen will file court papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the passing of the 2025 budget.
News
1 day ago

PODCAST | Psychiatric ward killer, e-voting feasibility, Ekurhuleni road deaths and the budget

The latest episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast delivers in-depth discussions on some of the most pressing news stories in South Africa.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges