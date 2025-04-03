News

KZN man shot and killed while driving

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 04 April 2025 - 09:30
A man believed to be in his twenties was shot and killed in KZN.
A man believed to be in his twenties was shot and killed in KZN.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been gunned down at the corner of Che Guevara and Cleaver roads in Davenport, Umbilo in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to a shooting incident shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find multiple security personnel in attendance with the area cornered off. Paramedics were shown to a vehicle which had crashed into a wall on the side of the road,” said Jamieson.

He said paramedics assessed a male in his twenties in the vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however police were in attendance and would be investigating further.

TimesLIVE

Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday
News
1 day ago

Taxi violence stalks Katlehong

A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month. Sowetan spoke to residents ...
News
5 hours ago

27-year-old Zimbabwean national arrested for Marry Me murders

The man, who is in the country illegally, was positively identified during an identity parade.
News
3 days ago

Zimbabwean man arrested for Marry Me murders abandons bail

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man who is charged with six counts of murder after a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve last ...
News
2 days ago

Suspect linked to shooting of KZN cop abandons bail application

A suspect linked to the death of a police captain who responded to a home invasion in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal abandoned his bail ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear