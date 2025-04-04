News

Families distraught after murders of three young people

Ten people killed in a wave of violence in Ekurhuleni

04 April 2025 - 07:40
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Nthabiseng Lebyang mother of Tumelo Malohle 26 fromLikole ext 1, Kahlehong. He was shot and killed on March 17.
Nthabiseng Lebyang mother of Tumelo Malohle 26 fromLikole ext 1, Kahlehong. He was shot and killed on March 17.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Violence has gripped the communities of Katlehong and Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni, leaving 10 people dead in a month. Among them was 17-year-old Ntombenhle Vilakazi, who was shot in the chest and forehead inside her home on March 17, allegedly by men asking for directions.

Her mother, Duduzile Vilakazi, believes the killing was intentional.

“The way she was killed inside her home shows someone wanted my daughter dead. One bullet would have finished whatever they wanted to achieve, but the second one in the forehead was unnecessary. We are no longer safe in our own home,” she said.

Duduzile Vilakazi mother of Ntombenhle Vilakazi 17, was shot and killed at the backyard of her home at Monisi Section, Katlehong on March 17.
Duduzile Vilakazi mother of Ntombenhle Vilakazi 17, was shot and killed at the backyard of her home at Monisi Section, Katlehong on March 17.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

She added that the killers did rob her daughter, not even of her brand-new phone or schoolbag.

Just hours later, friends Sbonelo Khoza, 25, and Tumelo Malohle, 26, were killed while chasing suspects who were allegedly robbing a salon nearby.

The suspects are said to have noticed they were being chased, opened fire killing the pair in an open field 3km away from their homes.

Residents have demanded answers about who might be behind the murders in the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said he could not confirm how many murder cases the police were investigating but confirmed that police presence in the areas had been heightened.

“No arrests have been made thus far,” said Masondo.

The families of Khoza and Malohle said they devastated, struggling to cope with the brutal killings.

Eidah Khoza mother of Sboniso Khoza 25
Eidah Khoza mother of Sboniso Khoza 25
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Veronica Malohle, Tumelo’s grandmother, said the two friends were heading to a salon when the tragedy occurred.

“Tumelo had just gotten money from a piece job and offered to pay for their haircuts. Khoza died instantly, but Tumelo died four hours later, waiting for an ambulance,” she said.

“I wish the ambulance had come sooner—his mother sat by his side until he stopped breathing. They were good, clean boys who never caused trouble. Finding their killers would at least bring us some closure,” Veronica added.

SowetanLIVE

Taxi violence stalks Katlehong

A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month. Sowetan spoke to residents ...
News
5 hours ago

Pain at Marry Me memorial service as Lesufi says three suspects arrested for killings

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told residents of the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, where six people were murdered at the weekend, that ...
News
1 week ago

Two suspects still to be linked to Marry Me killings

The National Prosecuting Authority says the two men arrested after the murders of six people in an informal settlement in Soshanguve have not yet ...
News
1 week ago

Marry Me murder suspects linked to killings, robberies committed last month

Gauteng police say two people arrested for the murders of six people at an informal settlement in  Soshanguve over the weekend are allegedly linked ...
News
1 week ago

Soshanguve residents in fear after five people are murdered

Members of a group that usually patrols the area were severely beaten with sticks, stoned and later set on fire.
News
1 week ago

Police nab suspect connected to Rea Vaya bus drivers’ killings

Gauteng police have arrested one person for the murders of two Rea Vaya drivers who were shot dead in Soweto.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear