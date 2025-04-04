She added that the killers did rob her daughter, not even of her brand-new phone or schoolbag.
Families distraught after murders of three young people
Ten people killed in a wave of violence in Ekurhuleni
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Violence has gripped the communities of Katlehong and Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni, leaving 10 people dead in a month. Among them was 17-year-old Ntombenhle Vilakazi, who was shot in the chest and forehead inside her home on March 17, allegedly by men asking for directions.
Her mother, Duduzile Vilakazi, believes the killing was intentional.
“The way she was killed inside her home shows someone wanted my daughter dead. One bullet would have finished whatever they wanted to achieve, but the second one in the forehead was unnecessary. We are no longer safe in our own home,” she said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
She added that the killers did rob her daughter, not even of her brand-new phone or schoolbag.
Just hours later, friends Sbonelo Khoza, 25, and Tumelo Malohle, 26, were killed while chasing suspects who were allegedly robbing a salon nearby.
The suspects are said to have noticed they were being chased, opened fire killing the pair in an open field 3km away from their homes.
Residents have demanded answers about who might be behind the murders in the area.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said he could not confirm how many murder cases the police were investigating but confirmed that police presence in the areas had been heightened.
“No arrests have been made thus far,” said Masondo.
The families of Khoza and Malohle said they devastated, struggling to cope with the brutal killings.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Veronica Malohle, Tumelo’s grandmother, said the two friends were heading to a salon when the tragedy occurred.
“Tumelo had just gotten money from a piece job and offered to pay for their haircuts. Khoza died instantly, but Tumelo died four hours later, waiting for an ambulance,” she said.
“I wish the ambulance had come sooner—his mother sat by his side until he stopped breathing. They were good, clean boys who never caused trouble. Finding their killers would at least bring us some closure,” Veronica added.
SowetanLIVE
