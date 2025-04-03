News

Varsity probes student's derogatory comments on raped girl (7)

03 April 2025 - 17:45
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The youth of Gauteng took to the streets protesting against gender-based violence (GBV) after seven-year-old pupil was raped in the Eastern Cape.
The youth of Gauteng took to the streets protesting against gender-based violence (GBV) after seven-year-old pupil was raped in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Sol Plaatjie University in the Northern Cape has confirmed it is investigating comments by a student allegedly training to be a teacher at the institution, who made jokes on social media about the 7-year-old  girl who was raped at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, last October.

Kaelo Dilaolo is one of the many people who took to social media in the wake of the news of the child's rape, making sexual remarks about her in connection with the rape.

This came to light after other students shared a WhatsApp message where he was making fun of Cwecwe's rape.

When he was criticised for his remarks, he allegedly wrote: "I’m joking sister, I was not the one who raped your [girl's name withheld]."

Universities are a microcosm of society, and we must therefore ensure that we lead from the front in stemming the deadly tide of GBV.
Kashini Maistry

Other people also shared messages saying when they called him to order, he swore at them.

Speaking to Sowetan, the university's spokesperson Kashini Maistry said they are aware of Dilaolo's remarks and that the institution was "actively" investigating the allegations as they are committed to building a society where women and children feel safe.

"The matter is under investigation by the university, so we cannot provide further comment. Sol Plaatje University condemns all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) and harm in the strongest [possible] terms. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance [to GBV] on our campuses. Universities are a microcosm of society, and we must therefore ensure that we lead from the front in stemming the deadly tide of GBV. "

While it has been stated that Dilaolo is studying BEd Foundation Phase Teaching at the institution, Maistry declined to confirm that. "The university is not in a position to divulge personal information about any individual," she said. "Investigations are confidential and the university is not in a position to comment on active investigations."

SowetanLIVE

IN PICS | Hundreds show up in support of #JusticeForCwecwe march

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Joburg CBD on Tuesday to march for justice for the seven-year-old rape victim Cwecwe, a pupil at ...
News
2 days ago

Over 70k people sign petition demanding justice for raped pupil (7)

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition demanding justice after the rape of a seven-year-old pupil in October and full transparency from her ...
News
3 days ago

Government warns against 'reckless' use of social media in the #JusticeForCwecwe matter

The justice, crime prevention and security ministerial cluster has warned against “irresponsible and reckless” use of social media in the sensitive ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs must start planning for next season
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges