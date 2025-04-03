Varsity probes student's derogatory comments on raped girl (7)

Other people also shared messages saying when they called him to order, he swore at them.
Speaking to Sowetan, the university's spokesperson Kashini Maistry said they are aware of Dilaolo's remarks and that the institution was "actively" investigating the allegations as they are committed to building a society where women and children feel safe.
"The matter is under investigation by the university, so we cannot provide further comment. Sol Plaatje University condemns all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) and harm in the strongest [possible] terms. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance [to GBV] on our campuses. Universities are a microcosm of society, and we must therefore ensure that we lead from the front in stemming the deadly tide of GBV. "
While it has been stated that Dilaolo is studying BEd Foundation Phase Teaching at the institution, Maistry declined to confirm that. "The university is not in a position to divulge personal information about any individual," she said. "Investigations are confidential and the university is not in a position to comment on active investigations."
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sol Plaatjie University in the Northern Cape has confirmed it is investigating comments by a student allegedly training to be a teacher at the institution, who made jokes on social media about the 7-year-old girl who was raped at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, last October.
Kaelo Dilaolo is one of the many people who took to social media in the wake of the news of the child's rape, making sexual remarks about her in connection with the rape.
This came to light after other students shared a WhatsApp message where he was making fun of Cwecwe's rape.
When he was criticised for his remarks, he allegedly wrote: "I’m joking sister, I was not the one who raped your [girl's name withheld]."
