News

Search on for man accused of killing older brother in Mpumalanga

By TimesLIVE - 03 April 2025 - 09:40
Mpumalanga police are searching for a man who allegedly fatally stabbed his brother. Stock photo.
Mpumalanga police are searching for a man who allegedly fatally stabbed his brother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 65-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Magogeni near Malelane, prompting a police search for his brother, aged 44. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officials were called out just before 6pm on Tuesday to the Magogeni Mhlaba royal kraal. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that there was an argument between the siblings and the victim was stabbed. The suspect is said to have fled the scene thereafter.”

The younger brother is being sought for questioning and is asked to contact the police. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. Alternatively, members of the public can call Det-Capt James Khoza at 076-412-3745.

“All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Ndubane said. 

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed deep concern, saying: “People should seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence.”

TimesLIVE

Zimbabwean man arrested for Marry Me murders abandons bail

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man who is charged with six counts of murder after a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve last ...
News
1 day ago

Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday
News
15 hours ago

KZN premier to visit family after double murder

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli is expected to visit the home of the family of two sisters murdered in a suspected gender-based violence case in ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear