When the new multimillionaire who bagged R47.8m in the PowerBall Plus jackpot on March 28 realised he had won a fortune, he tucked the winning ticket under his mattress and took a few days to let the shock sink in.
The KwaZulu-Natal resident purchased the life-changing ticket with a R45 wager and selected his numbers manually.
“I can't even think of what I'm going to do with all this money. All I know is as an unemployed person I have been yearning to live a better life. I just want to be happy,” the winner said.
Unmarried and without children, he plans to use his newfound wealth to bring positive change to his life and the lives of others.
One of his first acts of generosity will be to donate a portion of his winnings to a local church.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza applauded the winner’s humility and vision.
“This is the kind of story that reminds us of the life-changing power of the National Lottery. We congratulate our newest multimillionaire and are here to support him every step of the way with trauma counselling and financial advice to help him plan for a secure future,” she said.
TimesLIVE
PowerBall winner hid R47.8m ticket under mattress to let it sink in
Image: 123RF/tawhy
TimesLIVE
