News

No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father

03 April 2025 - 14:17
Ahben Pillay in the Randburg magistrate's court for allegedly stabbing his mother and his brother to death. File photo.
Ahben Pillay in the Randburg magistrate's court for allegedly stabbing his mother and his brother to death. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A Johannesburg man accused of murdering his mother and brother by stabbing them with a knife multiple times has nowhere to live because his father doesn't want anything to do with him. 

This emerged in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday during Ahben Pillay's brief appearance. 

Pillay, 38, told his lawyer he would stay with his surviving parent if granted bail. However, prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor told the court the investigating officer spoke to Pillay's father and he “doesn't want anything to do with the accused”. 

The case has been postponed to April 10.

Cynthia Packery and Mishan Pillay were murdered at a residential complex in Ferndale, Randburg, on March 12. At the time, Pillay was out on bail for an attempted murder which occurred in June 2022 when he allegedly shot at a man with an air rifle in Buccleuch, Sandton.

TimesLIVE 

Zimbabwean man arrested for Marry Me murders abandons bail

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man who is charged with six counts of murder after a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve last ...
News
1 day ago

Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday
News
21 hours ago

KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot

A KwaZulu-Natal security guard told the mother of his three children to say her prayers seconds before he shot her in the head, killing her, on ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear