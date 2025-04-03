Rape Crisis started in 1976 as a volunteer feminist organisation and has since been a key organisation helping in adult rape and sexual violence cases. After they obtained NPO status in 1997, they focused on direct services to survivors of rape as well as advocacy to push for change.
Five rape crisis organisations you need to keep on your radar
As gender-based violence cases continue to shock South Africans, we look at who to call for yourself or a loved one
After the Justice for Cwecwe campaign and the not guilty verdict in the Timothy Omotoso trial, questions about South Africa's approach to mitigating the rise of gender-based violence have seen many on social media up in arms.
POWA
People Opposing Women Abuse was founded in 1979 and became the first organisation four years later to establish a shelter for women who have experienced abuse. By 2009 they were able to provide assistance with second stage housing for survivors.
Their services are free of charge and, with counselling services, also help survivors with legal assistance as well as training programmes for individuals or groups.
Contact POWA here.
TCC
Thuthuzela Care Centres were established in 2006 in an attempt by the National Prosecuting Authority's sexual offences and community affairs unit to create facilities to help women and children who have experienced sexual assault. The facilities (accessible in more than 50 areas) can be found at police stations, where a rape can be reported. They offer medical assistance and can also prepare those wanting to open a case with a prosecutor, court preparation and a case manager.
Contact details for each call centre here.
RAPE CRISIS
Rape Crisis started in 1976 as a volunteer feminist organisation and has since been a key organisation helping in adult rape and sexual violence cases. After they obtained NPO status in 1997, they focused on direct services to survivors of rape as well as advocacy to push for change.
Rape Crisis also works hand-in-hand with communities for social mobilisation which has allowed them to use well-researched information supplied by their partners. This is done to ensure better support for those in need of their services. They are based in Khayalitsha, Observatory and Athlone in Cape Town.
Click here for contact details, their counsellors are available five days a week.
WOMEN FOR CHANGE
The organisation was founded in 2016 after a case was brought to its creator Sabrina Walter. Looking for solutions, Walter and her team have championed spreading awareness of gender-based violence. By amplifying survivor stories they push to put pressure on policymakers to take action and allow victims to speak out and break their silence.
Email: info@womenforchange.
TEARS FOUNDATION
Transform Education About Rape and Sexual Abuse is a foundation that helps rape survivors access critical intervention, advocacy and counselling. Their preventive education services aim to change the approach made for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault as well as child abuse and they can access confidential services needed.
Their toll free helpline *134*7355# has helped thousands of victims seeking the nearest facilities after experiencing rape and sexual assault and they also have heat maps at hand to help gather evidence of a rape.
For email and area specific contacts, click here.
