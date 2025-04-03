The Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic in Itsoseng opened in October 2024 to help manage the overflow of patients from Thusong Gateway Clinic, which, along with Thusong hospital, was closed in 2022.
Though the signage states that Tlalelo Madyibi operates 24 hours a day, the clinic only operates for 12.
A senior nurse at the clinic said there wasn’t enough space to accommodate all the patients needing care. “This makes it easy for diseases to spread among patients,” said the nurse, who asked to remain anonymous.
“In the emergency room, there is only one bed, and we are sometimes forced to use a stretcher if there is more than one emergency case.”
She said patients lack privacy in the consulting rooms, and that nurses were thinly stretched, often having to shoulder the responsibilities of a pharmacist as well.
The nurse said the Itsoseng Community Healthcare Centre, which is meant to transfer adult patients to nearby hospitals, is effectively operating as a district hospital.
Theo Gerber, a DA councillor in the Lekwa-Teemane local municipality, said it had been three weeks since a contractor, who was doing work at the Christiana hospital site, left because he had not been paid by the government.
Tshegofatso Mothibedi, spokesperson for the North West health department, confirmed the Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic is not registered as a community health centre. But he said there were plans for it to operate a 24-hour service during the next financial year. “The current challenge is staffing levels, and these will only be addressed upon approval by the province ... to increase health workers,” he said.
Mothibedi said Sheila Clinic was scheduled to open in August.
The department admitted that, on some Wednesdays, the mobile clinic that services Sheila Village was unavailable due to breakdowns and scheduled repairs. “Patients were then referred to either Itsoseng Community Healthcare Centre or Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic,” said Mothibedi.
Desperate residents left without access to healthcare
More than two years later, the closures have left many struggling to access healthcare services, sparking growing frustration among residents.
Image: Nthusang Lefafa/Spotlight
People who live near Thusong District Hospital, which closed in 2022, and the Christiana District Hospital, which was destroyed by fire in 2021, say they are frustrated over long waiting times for an ambulance, overcrowded clinics, and the high cost of travelling to alternative healthcare facilities.
On September 8 2021, a fire ravaged the Christiana hospital, destroying renovations worth more than R95m. A forensic investigation concluded the blaze was caused by human error.
On January 21 2022, the North West health department shut Thusong hospital, citing serious concerns about patient safety and the conditions under which staff were working.
More than two years later, these closures have left many in the region struggling to access healthcare services, sparking growing frustration among residents. “I spend R60 for a return trip to collect my treatment for hypertension and arthritis at General De La Rey District Hospital,” Malesolle Mokoatsi told Spotlight.
Mokoatsi, from Sheila Village near Thusong hospital, previously fetched her medication at the Thusong Gateway Clinic before it shut down. Now, she said she has to travel 60km for healthcare after allegedly receiving poor treatment from workers at the Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic, which is 10km from her home.
“Sometimes we find there’s no medication at the General De La Rey hospital, and we are told to come the following day. I cannot afford to travel back and forth because I am unemployed, so I end up having to ask someone to collect my treatment,” she said.
Unemployed Letlhogonolo Matebele, also from Sheila Village, said she needed to pay R600 for private transport after an ambulance failed to show up nearly four hours after she had an asthma attack. “I was struggling to breathe and my family had to call an ambulance at 7pm. By 11pm, the ambulance had not arrived, and my family decided to ask for help from a local transport operator who charges R600 at night,” she said.
Thusong hospital was a vital lifeline for communities unable to afford the journey to the General De La Rey Hospital. It served over 200,000 people from towns and villages like Lichtenburg, Coligny, Biesiesvlei, Verdwaal, Sheila, Bodibe, and Itsoseng.
When Spotlight visited the site where it once stood, it was a stark scene of destruction and neglect. The building was vandalised and demolished, with a few men seen illegally dismantling what was left and hauling away bricks. There was no sign of security, and it appeared there was little left to protect.
Image: SUPPLIED
The Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic in Itsoseng opened in October 2024 to help manage the overflow of patients from Thusong Gateway Clinic, which, along with Thusong hospital, was closed in 2022.
Though the signage states that Tlalelo Madyibi operates 24 hours a day, the clinic only operates for 12.
A senior nurse at the clinic said there wasn’t enough space to accommodate all the patients needing care. “This makes it easy for diseases to spread among patients,” said the nurse, who asked to remain anonymous.
“In the emergency room, there is only one bed, and we are sometimes forced to use a stretcher if there is more than one emergency case.”
She said patients lack privacy in the consulting rooms, and that nurses were thinly stretched, often having to shoulder the responsibilities of a pharmacist as well.
The nurse said the Itsoseng Community Healthcare Centre, which is meant to transfer adult patients to nearby hospitals, is effectively operating as a district hospital.
Theo Gerber, a DA councillor in the Lekwa-Teemane local municipality, said it had been three weeks since a contractor, who was doing work at the Christiana hospital site, left because he had not been paid by the government.
Tshegofatso Mothibedi, spokesperson for the North West health department, confirmed the Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic is not registered as a community health centre. But he said there were plans for it to operate a 24-hour service during the next financial year. “The current challenge is staffing levels, and these will only be addressed upon approval by the province ... to increase health workers,” he said.
Mothibedi said Sheila Clinic was scheduled to open in August.
The department admitted that, on some Wednesdays, the mobile clinic that services Sheila Village was unavailable due to breakdowns and scheduled repairs. “Patients were then referred to either Itsoseng Community Healthcare Centre or Tlalelo Madyibi Clinic,” said Mothibedi.
A proposal to designate the Itsoseng centre as a district hospital has been submitted to the minister of health for approval and is still pending, he added.
Regarding the future of the land where Thusong hospital was located, Mothibedi said, following its decommissioning, the hospital was transferred to the department of public works, the custodian of all government buildings.
He did not address whether the department had a clear strategy to ensure timely arrival of ambulances. However, Mothibedi said the province had 114 operational ambulances, with an additional 60 set to be added in April as the new financial year begins.
The health department was unable to provide a clear timeline for when repairs at Christiana hospital will be completed. No work is being done at present, but Mothibedi said the consultants were scheduled to be paid in early April and will resume work thereafter.
– This article was first published in Spotlight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos