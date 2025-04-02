Action SA's budget proposals 'weird' and 'unlawful' say parties

“The million-dollar question is who is National Treasury serving and supposed to listen to? If the overwhelming majority’s voice of reason is being ignored, who is the Treasury listening to?”

He urged the finance minister to consider a wealth tax, a one-year suspension of GEPF contribution, and other measures and reject the VAT hike and a revenue proposal.

DA MP Mark Burke said he considered it significant that the report was considered on the first of April, calling it a farcical day and a farcical sitting to accept a farcical report. He rejected the report as “not worth the paper it’s written on”.

“The power of the constitution and money bills act gives parliament the power to amend bad budgets. And yesterday, we had the chance and almost the numbers to amend a bad budget. We could have fulfilled our constitutional duty to do so, to protect South Africans from a budget that includes VAT increases but does not move the needle enough on growing the economy and creating jobs.

“And that chance was spectacularly squandered by Action SA, the IFP and the ANC who voted on a version of a report that only came into existence hours after the meeting and the voting had concluded ... What Action SA and the IFP did was treachery!”

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe repeated that she wrote to National Assembly speaker Thokoza Didiza to refer the report back to the finance committee, saying the decision to push the report through risk unravelling the GNU.

“The ANC, now hiding behind the so-called GNU, continues to sell out the aspirations of our people. The less said about Action SA’s misunderstanding of the legislation that guides the process and procedure to amend and approve the budget as proposed by the minister, the better. A budget is not passed based on negotiations of good faith but is a creature of statutes.”

She rounded up her contribution to the plenary with a final ultimatum: if the government wanted to press on with the budget in its current form to prepare themselves for litigation.

“Now, this is what is going to happen. If you vote for this fiscal framework and revenue proposal today, against the advice, we are going to challenge you in court for failing to follow the law that is clear and basic.”

IFP MP Nhlanhla Hadebe said it accepted the fiscal framework and revenue proposals report. He warned the DA that if they wanted to impose their views as a master plan for the entire country “they must wake up and think again”.

He acknowledged the tabling, noting the macroeconomic projections underpinning the fiscal framework required a cautious approach given global economic uncertainty.

“We support efficient government spending but remain concerned about continued wasteful and irregular expenditure. We call for a strengthened oversight mechanism to curb corruption and mismanagement, realignment of expenditure priorities to ensure increase investment in healthcare, education and job creation initiatives.”

He said any increase in taxation should be carefully assessed to avoid discouraging investment and burdening households. He welcomed the government’s expansion of the zero-rated goods list to protect vulnerable communities.

“While we support measures to curb harmful consumption of tobacco and alcohol [with] excise duties, we caution against extensive increases that might fuel illicit trade and job losses in affected industries,” he said.