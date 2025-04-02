A 39-year-old man who siphoned R8m from his employer between 2017 and 2022 has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.
When imposing this sentence on Jan Jacobus van Niekerk on Wednesday, the Mmabatho specialised commercial crimes court consolidated all 157 counts of fraud and 53 counts of money laundering for sentencing. It handed down a 15-year sentence for fraud and a further five years for money laundering.
“The court ruled that the sentences would run concurrently, effectively resulting in 15 years of imprisonment,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
When Van Niekerk was financial accountant at Botselo Mills, a company producing maize products such as super maize meal, samp, and rice near Delareyville, in the North West, he had access to the company's bank account and was authorised to transact within its banking system.
“Investigations revealed that between January 5 2017 and July 29 2022, he fraudulently created authorisation forms to release funds, misrepresenting transactions to divert company money into his six personal bank accounts.
“Posing as legitimate service providers, he siphoned over R8m from the company over six years. His actions resulted in severe financial setbacks for the company, leading to retrenchments. He was arrested and later released on bail.”
In court, Van Niekerk pleaded guilty to all charges.
“We welcome this sentence as a warning to others who may consider engaging in financial crimes,” said Rachel Makhari, North West director of public prosecutions.
TimesLIVE
Accountant who defrauded company gets 15 years
His actions resulted in setbacks for the company, leading to retrenchments
Image: 123RF/fotokita
