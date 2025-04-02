The Sundowns fan who saved the life of an Esperance Sportive de Tunis supporter says he acted instinctively as he couldn’t stand the thought of watching a man die.
Brave 28-year-old Siboniso Masango from Gauteng told Sowetan on Wednesday that as he was watching a post-match squabble between the teams' fans, the next thing he heard was a scream from a woman that a person was about to fall to his death.
The desperate Tunisian man had his hands on the railing while his feet dangled in the air while supporters from both teams were throwing missiles at each other.
"I saw two hands on the railing and he was about to lose his grip because the railing was wet. I rushed to him. At that point, I wasn't even thinking about my safety, I think my adrenaline drove me. I didn't care about anything at that moment, but I didn't want to see a man die in my presence because of football," explained Masango.
Why I rescued Tunisian soccer fan – Sundowns supporter speaks
Video of Masango pulling the Tunisian man amid the chaos started trending Tuesday night after the game which saw some players going at each other in an unsporting fashion. Sundowns won the game 1-0 and the chaotic scene continued after the game with fans throwing missiles and ripping each other's teams banners. Several fans sustained injuries during the ruckus.
Masango said he became overwhelmed when he saw videos of the rescue he effected circulating on social media on Wednesday morning.
"For me, everything was normal after that but when I saw the video from friends in the morning, I shed a tear as I realised what I did," he said.
