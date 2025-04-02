News

WATCH LIVE | Investigating officer testifies in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial

02 April 2025 - 09:18

Courtesy of SABC

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting at Saldanha Bay on the Cape West Coast.

The Investigating officer, Captain Wesley Lombard, is testifying for the state.

Joshlin trial hears how her mother was edgy and aggressive when questioned by police

The Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha heard on Wednesday that the mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith's demeanour changed from ...
News
6 days ago

Kelly told me 'Joshlin isn't in Saldanha Bay any more': investigating officer

Capt Wesley Lombard questioned Kelly Smith about her statement but she could not give an answer nor explain how she knew this information, simply ...
News
6 days ago

'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer

Raquel "Kelly" Smith’s legal representative on Wednesday challenged her neighbour's testimony that she had "sold" her daughter Joshlin to a sangoma ...
News
6 days ago

State witness in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case faces grilling

Key state witness Lourentia Lombaard told the court she did not assist in the search for missing Joshlin Smith, not because she knew the plan but ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget