Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting at Saldanha Bay on the Cape West Coast.
The Investigating officer, Captain Wesley Lombard, is testifying for the state.
WATCH LIVE | Investigating officer testifies in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial
