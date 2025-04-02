The department of home affairs says it has deported 46,898 illegal immigrants in the past financial year.
Deportations from SA have more than tripled since 2020/21.
“This number surged by 18% compared to the previous year’s [2023/24] 39,672,” said department spokesperson Siya Qoza. “This is the highest number of deportations carried out in at least five years, and is triple the number conducted in recent years.
“The performance ... over the past year exceeds the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period.”
Qoza said the number of deportations for the past five years was 14,859 in 2020/21, 20,093 in 2021/22, 22,560 in 2022/23, 39,672 in 2023/24 and 46,898 in 2024/25.
SA deports record number of illegal immigrants
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber said: “The fact that home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the European Union, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over.
“This marked increase in the effectiveness of enforcement operations demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law. It also flows from improved collaboration between the department of home affairs, the Border Management Authority, the SAPS and local law enforcement.
“It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi,” Schreiber said. “This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry and exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”
