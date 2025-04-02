News

Parents sentenced for child neglect after baby suffers severe burns

02 April 2025 - 13:23
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Calvinia parents were sentenced for neglecting their toddler. File photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

In a case of child neglect, the parents of a five-month-old infant were sentenced in the Calvinia regional court after their baby suffered severe burns from a pot of hot food.

The incident occurred on July 13 2024 when the 65-year-old father and 30-year-old mother were drinking with family members in Calvinia, North West.

According to Lt-Col Sergio Kock, the parents placed the hot pot of food in the infant’s pram, a decision that led to the baby suffering burns on his legs and stomach.

“The baby was burnt severely and was only taken to the hospital the next day,” said Kock.

The couple was arrested after the incident and entered into a plea agreement with the state.

They were sentenced to five years for child neglect, but their sentence was wholly suspended for five years. In addition to the sentence, the parents were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

As part of the ruling, the infant was removed from the parents' care and placed in the care of a guardian.

