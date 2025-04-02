Nigerian televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, who were facing charges including rape, sexual assault and human trafficking, have been acquitted.
In her ruling on Wednesday morning, Gqeberha high court judge Irma Schoeman found Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, not guilty, saying the state had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Schoeman said when deciding whether the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the matter fell into the category where “in my view the explanations of the accused are improbable and I don’t subjectively believe them.”
However, due to the uncertainty of the state's actions and the lack of proper cross-examination, she could not find that “the accused’s versions are so improbable that they cannot reasonably, possibly be true”.
Omotoso was arrested in April 2017 and had been in custody since then, until his acquittal today.
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Nigerian televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, who were facing charges including rape, sexual assault and human trafficking, have been acquitted.
In her ruling on Wednesday morning, Gqeberha high court judge Irma Schoeman found Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, not guilty, saying the state had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Schoeman said when deciding whether the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the matter fell into the category where “in my view the explanations of the accused are improbable and I don’t subjectively believe them.”
However, due to the uncertainty of the state's actions and the lack of proper cross-examination, she could not find that “the accused’s versions are so improbable that they cannot reasonably, possibly be true”.
Omotoso was arrested in April 2017 and had been in custody since then, until his acquittal today.
Sulani and Sitho were out on bail for the duration of the trial.
Courtesy of SABC News.
SowetanLIVE
Case of Timothy Omotoso, co-accused set for closing arguments in January
Court dismisses Omotoso's application to have charges against him dropped
Omotoso’s charge sheet may be cut by almost half
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos