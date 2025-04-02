News

Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy

By TimesLIVE - 02 April 2025 - 11:04
Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair the immigration advisory board. File photo.
Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair the immigration advisory board. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair a newly appointed immigration advisory board (IAB) to guide government policy.

He recently led the Operation Vulindlela review of the visa system, was a co-founder of the African Parks Network and previously held senior positions in SA Tourism and the State IT Agency (Sita). 

The 13-member board, named by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, comprises five independent members selected on the basis of their knowledge, experience and involvement in immigration law, control, adjudication or enforcement, two people nominated by organised business and labour and six people selected by government departments and entities.

The members of the IAB are:

  • Mavuso Msimang (independent chairperson);
  • Andreas Krensel (independent deputy chairperson);
  • Zahida Ebrahim (independent);
  • James Chapman (independent);
  • Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi (independent);
  • Malose Phoko (organised labour);
  • Marisa Jacobs (organised business);
  • Tommy Makhode (director-general, department of home affairs);
  • Yusuf Simons (acting deputy director-general for immigration services, department of home affairs);
  • Maj-Gen (retired) David Chilembe (deputy commissioner for operations, Border Management Authority);
  • Shabeer Kahn (accountant-general: National Treasury); 
  • Anemé Malan (deputy director-general for tourism research, policy and international relations, department of tourism); and;
  • Jacobus Schoeman (deputy director-general for domestic intelligence, State Security Agency).

Schreiber said: "The appointments also support our commitment to ensuring all decisions taken by home affairs are anchored in evidence-based policy and upholding the rule of law.

"The IAB will enable the department to draw on deep and varied expertise, and empirical evidence, to improve the security and efficiency of South Africa’s immigration system, while ensuring policy and regulation supports the government’s apex priority of unlocking economic growth and job creation."

In addition to advising on regulation and policy, he said the IAB will consider and provide advice on the future of exemption permits, including the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), to ensure compliance with the high court ruling that declared an earlier decision to summarily terminate the ZEP as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. The decision was subsequently ratified by the Constitutional Court.

TimesLIVE

ActionSA asks Leon Schreiber to reject Phil Craig's citizenship application

ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni has called on home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to reject a citizenship application by Cape ...
News
5 days ago

Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister

A number of government agencies are enforcing accountability in the border and immigration environment and this has resulted in  some of the most ...
News
1 week ago

23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers

Twenty-three South Africans who accepted call centre and hospitality jobs in Thailand but were trafficked to Myanmar and forced to scam people ...
News
5 days ago

Warrant of arrest issued to ex-home affairs official after no-show

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former home affairs administrator Charlotte Bens-Edward after she failed to appear in court on a charge of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget