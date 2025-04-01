News

Grandmother who assaulted grandson for bedwetting gets 10 years in jail

State advocate said accused had inflicted lifelong trauma on the child

By TimesLIVE - 02 April 2025 - 07:27
The grandson who struggled with bedwetting, was repeatedly assaulted by his grandmother with a stick.
The grandson who struggled with bedwetting, was repeatedly assaulted by his grandmother with a stick.
Image: File/Stock Photo

The Morebeng regional court in Limpopo has sentenced a 43-year-old grandmother to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on her four-year-old grandson.

“The court found the accused guilty after hearing testimony from multiple witnesses, including neighbours and the accused’s former boyfriend,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Tuesday.

The court heard that in 2023, the victim, who struggled with bedwetting, was repeatedly assaulted by his grandmother with a tree stick. The child sustained multiple scars on his body and face.

“In a particularly horrific act, the accused also attempted to cut the child’s private parts to stop him from wetting the bed. The abuse was reported by concerned neighbours and the accused’s then-boyfriend, leading to her arrest.”

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Andrew Kgatla said the accused had inflicted lifelong trauma on a child who was supposed to be in her care.

“He further argued that the victim lived in constant fear, knowing that any instance of bedwetting could lead to further physical harm.”

TimesLIVE

Fury after an 82-year-old is raped and cow allegedly offered as 'compensation'

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the book to be thrown at a 28-year old man who allegedly raped a woman of 82 — and a ...
News
2 years ago

SA girl (5) born in Mauritius jail to be handed to her granny on Friday

A five-year-old girl who was born in a Mauritius prison where her mother was arrested for drug trafficking is expected to arrive in SA on Friday ...
News
3 months ago

Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife

A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade ...
News
6 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget