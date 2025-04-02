The justice, crime prevention and security ministerial cluster has warned against “irresponsible and reckless” use of social media in the sensitive case of a seven-year-old pupil who was allegedly raped in the Eastern Cape.
Some social media users posted insensitive comments about the #JusticeForCwecwe matter on social media.
The cluster said this behaviour would not be tolerated.
“It is deeply disheartening that some social media users would exploit such a sensitive case involving a minor for attention. Such behaviour is not only reckless but also highly insensitive to the victim, the victim’s family and the community,” the justice department said on X.
“Such must be viewed in serious light and misuse of social media must never be tolerated.
“The SAPS will assess identified reckless and irresponsible posts and take appropriate action where necessary in accordance with applicable legal provisions. Given the circulation of multiple such posts, it would be unjust to single out any one individual. All identified posts will be addressed.”
The public should use social media platforms responsibly and sensibly, the cluster urged.
Government warns against 'reckless' use of social media in the #JusticeForCwecwe matter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
While others argued the behaviour to be freedom of speech, the department said the right to freedom of speech doesn't extend to propaganda for war, incitement of violence or hate speech that constitutes incitement to cause harm.
“The Cybercrimes Act criminalises certain online speech, such as cyber harassment and spreading of harmful false information. While South African law protects freedom of speech, it criminalises speech that incites violence, promotes hatred or seriously harms the dignity of others.
“The Cybercrimes Act strengthens ability to prosecute hate speech in digital spaces, making it a criminal offence to spread hateful, violent or inciting messages online.”
