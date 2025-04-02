There were 296 cases of rape reported at institutions of learning over nine months in 2024. This according to crime stats released over three quarters from April to December 2024.
Of the 296 rapes reported, 225 happened at schools, 28 at tertiary institutions, 22 at daycare centres and 21 at special schools.
The stats show that a total of 91 rape cases were reported at schools, universities, colleges and daycare centres between April and June.
During that period, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of cases with 17, followed by Gauteng with 15 and the Western Cape with 13.
Between July and September, the number rose to 106 cases recorded at these institutions of learning.
Gauteng had the highest number of cases with 20, followed by KZN with 18 and North West with 13. The Eastern Cape and Limpopo each recorded 13 cases.
There were 99 cases reported between October and December. Gauteng had 21 cases, Free State had 17 and KZN with 15. The Eastern Cape had 14.
On Monday, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube said more needs to be done to rid schools of sexual predators to ensure the safety of pupils.
"Justice must be served. Yes, but more needs to be done to rid our schools of sexual predators. This is the work I intend on doing with the minister [of justice Mmamoloko] Kubayi to change the law so that every single person who comes [in] contact with children is vetted against [the national sexual offenders] register," she said.
SowetanLIVE
296 rape cases at learning institutions in 9 months – crime stats
There were 296 cases of rape reported at institutions of learning over nine months in 2024. This according to crime stats released over three quarters from April to December 2024.
Of the 296 rapes reported, 225 happened at schools, 28 at tertiary institutions, 22 at daycare centres and 21 at special schools.
The stats show that a total of 91 rape cases were reported at schools, universities, colleges and daycare centres between April and June.
During that period, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of cases with 17, followed by Gauteng with 15 and the Western Cape with 13.
Between July and September, the number rose to 106 cases recorded at these institutions of learning.
Gauteng had the highest number of cases with 20, followed by KZN with 18 and North West with 13. The Eastern Cape and Limpopo each recorded 13 cases.
There were 99 cases reported between October and December. Gauteng had 21 cases, Free State had 17 and KZN with 15. The Eastern Cape had 14.
On Monday, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube said more needs to be done to rid schools of sexual predators to ensure the safety of pupils.
"Justice must be served. Yes, but more needs to be done to rid our schools of sexual predators. This is the work I intend on doing with the minister [of justice Mmamoloko] Kubayi to change the law so that every single person who comes [in] contact with children is vetted against [the national sexual offenders] register," she said.
SowetanLIVE
Top cop dispatched to Eastern Cape to oversee case of raped girl (7)
Policewoman recalls long, hard fight to secure evidence against serial rapist
Limpopo teacher accused of raping pupil (13) arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos