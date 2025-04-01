"She is also engaging with key stakeholders including the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure the case moves swiftly through the justice system. We want to assure the public that we take crimes against women and children extremely serious.
Top cop dispatched to Eastern Cape to oversee case of raped girl (7)
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The police have sent the component head of the family violence, child protection and sexual (FCS) investigations unit to Matatiele in the Eastern Cape to oversee the ongoing investigations into the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.
National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has tasked Maj-Gen Mmantsheke Lekhele with ensuring a thorough and professional investigation into the matter.
This move comes as pressure mounts for justice in the case that has sent shockwaves through the community.
The incident is alleged to have occurred in October 20224 when the seven-year-old was waiting for her school transport. She was reportedly drugged and raped in a classroom at Bergview College.
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Lekhele is on the ground to ensure due diligence is conducted, "that no stone is left unturned, and that justice is served for the victim and her family”.
Lekhele is expected to meet with the investigating team to assess the progress made so far.
"She is also engaging with key stakeholders including the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure the case moves swiftly through the justice system. We want to assure the public that we take crimes against women and children extremely serious.
“The FCS unit has 176 specialised units across the country, dedicated to investigating gender-based violence, sexual offences and crimes against vulnerable groups," Mathe said.
While the police work around the clock on the case, Mathe also urged the public to be mindful of the sensitive nature of the case and to refrain from spreading unverified information online.
“We call on social media users and members of the public to allow due process to unfold. Irresponsible speculation can compromise the integrity of investigations and potentially harm the victim and her family," she said.
Mathe said putting perpetrators of such heinous crimes behind bars remains their key priority.
"We assure the nation that justice will prevail and those that are found to be guilty of any offence will be brought to book. A comprehensive report will follow on conclusion of the work of the team led by component head for the FCS," she said.
