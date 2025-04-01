The Quick Interview | Department to act on violence against health staff

The recent attack at a North West clinic where staff, including doctors, nurses and security personnel, were assaulted, has raised concerns within the department of health about the rising incidents of violence in healthcare facilities.
The attack at Bapong Health Centre in Madibeng reportedly occurred after a group demanded immediate attention for a stabbed patient and reacted violently when asked to wait while staff attended to other patients.
National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale spoke to the Sowetan and said the department strongly condemns these acts of violence against healthcare workers.
Sowetan: What protocols are in place to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients in clinics, especially at night?
Mohale: The department has implemented security measures to ensure that healthcare facilities remain safe spaces for both healthcare workers and patients. However, community members also have a crucial role to play in maintaining safety.
Sowetan: How is the department responding to these specific incidents, and what support is being provided to the affected staff members?
Mohale: The department urges communities and local leaders, including traditional leaders, to work together with the government to make public healthcare facilities safer. Many of the suspected perpetrators come from within the communities themselves. If the government were to stop night shift services due to safety concerns, it would ultimately inconvenience the same community members.
Sowetan: Are there plans to reassess and strengthen security policies in healthcare facilities?
Mohale: The department has instructed all provincial health authorities to regularly review security measures in healthcare facilities and implement additional measures when necessary, especially in identified crime hotspots.
Sowetan: What training and resources are available to clinic staff to handle aggressive behaviour from patients or visitors?
Mohale: Healthcare workers are trained to provide essential medical services, while security personnel are appointed to ensure the safety of staff, patients, and other visitors from aggressive behaviour and criminal activities.
The Quick Interview | Department to act on violence against health staff
Image: Freddy Mavunda
