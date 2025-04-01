News

Summit turns spotlight on poor state of infrastructure in SA

01 April 2025 - 13:14
Bongi Ngoma, head of audit at Auditor General South Africa.
Bongi Ngoma, head of audit at Auditor General South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Poor road and bridge infrastructure, hijacked buildings as well as decaying infrastructure were brought into the spotlight at the inaugural Public Works and Infrastructure Summit in Sandton on Tuesday.

The department is holding the summit to launch the infrastructure audit training programme, and among other key issues to address under-investment in infrastructure and underspending.

Infrastructure is only half the narrative of service delivery, the other half is maintaining and servicing it and the construction site is not complete until we also apply ourselves to how this infrastructure will be maintained
Bongi Ngoma

Among those in attendance were Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Tshwane and Joburg mayors Nasiphi Moya and Dada Morero, respectively.

Bongi Ngoma, head of audit at the Auditor-General of South Africa, highlighted the poor state of infrastructure in the country and its ripple effect on the public, and used Clover [a dairy products group] as an example of how lack of service delivery impacts jobs. "Clover had to relocate from Lichtenburg, North West, to KZN due to infrastructure decay, and mostly due to the dire state of the roads.

"It was getting more expensive for Clover to fix tyres [of its fleet] , and added to this, the water shortage rendered Clover unable to run the business efficiently  and the biggest losers where the residents of the North West.

"We have also witnessed instances of sewage running on the streets of Emfuleni municipality [in the Vaal in Gauteng]. Of course, it has a financial ripple effect as residents turn to be reluctant to pay services due to lack of trust, and  non-payment compromises the delivery of the same services that they need," she said 

According to Ngoma, there is a need to have a fresh approach on how the government maintains infrastructure.

"Infrastructure is only half the narrative of service delivery, the other half is maintaining and servicing it and the construction site is not complete until we also apply ourselves to how this infrastructure will be maintained," she added.

The department's head of property management, Siza Sibande, said the programme is launched under the theme of  turning SA into a construction site with the aim of growing the economy, creating jobs  and attracting investments.

Sibande said the plan is to optimise state property and turn it into a sustainable business to enhance service delivery and introduce new money into the fiscus.

"More than anything, the aim is to ensure that there is accountability," said Sibande. "There are three pillars that are driving us. Infrastructure development is a major contributor to job creation, it must also contribute to gross capital formation, and in the next five years or so we must be able to attract private investment to the tune of R100-million through our partnership and our strategy in terms of long term," he said.

SowetanLIVE

SIU to probe National Skills Fund and public works & infrastructure department

Two proclamations signed by Ramaphosa are aimed at recovering financial losses by the state.
News
3 days ago

Construction mafias delay infrastructure projects – Salga

The South African SA Local Government Association says construction mafias undermine projects which in turn affects infrastructure grant ...
News
4 days ago

R1.4bn relief fund: 'I want transparency' says Hlabisa

“Municipalities that receive funds are required to report on their usage monthly. For example, if a municipality receives R15m, they must detail how ...
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget