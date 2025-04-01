News

Municipalities underspend on conditional grants, says Treasury

By Sowetan Reporter - 01 April 2025 - 07:20
National Treasury has reported that municipalities underspent their conditional grants in the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. As of December 31, municipalities were allocated R44.1bn for direct conditional grants.

Municipalities reported spending of R12.8bn (29.1%).

“Six of the infrastructure grants have underperformed, with expenditure falling below 40% of their allocated budgets. The Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant (MDRG) reported an expenditure of just 16.9%, while the Integrated National Electrification Programme (Municipal) Grant (INEP) had an expenditure of 38.4%. 

“The Metro Informal Settlements Partnership Grant (ISUPG) showed an expenditure of 34.7%, the Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant (NDPG) had 33.2%, the Public Transport Network Grant (PTNG) reported 22%, and the Rural Roads Assets Management Systems Grant (RRAMS) stood at 28.8%,” said Treasury.

“The MDRG, in particular, demonstrated significant underperformance in the second quarter of the previous financial year, with an expenditure of only 16.9%. This grant has consistently underperformed in recent years, with little improvement, indicating ongoing challenges in its effective utilisation by municipalities.

“The Integrated Urban Development Grant (IUDG) and the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) were the best-performing grants in this quarter, maintaining their strong performance from the first quarter. The IUDG recorded an expenditure of 52% against a total allocation of R1.1bn, while the MIG achieved 54.9 % of its R17bn allocation."

