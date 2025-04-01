Boitumelo Molepo, 39, ditched her accounting career for overalls and fixing cars, a job that women are rarely seen doing.
“I wanted to change the stereotype and notion that women can only do fluffy work, such as being nail technicians and hairdressers. I wanted to show that there are no limits to what women can do and I wanted to motivate other girls to pursue any career they want,” said Molepo the mother of two boys.
In 2018, she chased her dream and borrowed R1m from her lawyer husband and started setting up her workshop, Limpopo Auto and Welding, in the Polokwane CBD. She also went for training where she was taught how to repair cars.
Molepo then opened her business in 2020.
“It was tough in the beginning and I did not have customers for three years. Things started to change about two years ago when I landed my first contract with a bank and I would fix and maintain their cars. I then got other contracts with Eskom, the government and a courier company as the official mechanic to maintain their fleet. So far, the business is doing well and I also import tyres.
“The process has taught me that sometimes one has to go through many challenges and obstacles before they get their breakthrough,” she said.
Molepo's company, which employs seven people, specialises in engine repairs, minor and major services, suspension, brake, clutch and gear repairs.
Molepo is one of more than 20 finalists in this year's Limpopo Business Awards taking place in Polokwane on Wednesday. The awards are sponsored by Standard Bank and the Limpopo government.
Mechanic shows there are no limits to what women can do
Molepo a finalist at Limpopo Business Awards
The awards are set to honour dynamic small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) that are driving innovation, creating jobs and uplifting communities across the province. They hope to shine a spotlight on businesses that have demonstrated resilience, longevity and a commitment to sustainable growth, celebrating excellence across economic sectors such as agriculture, tourism, transport, mining and others. Winners from the seven categories will each get R60,000.
“At Standard Bank, we aim to provide our clients with a holistic offering that goes beyond traditional banking solutions. We understand that SMMEs are the heartbeat of the economies in which they operate in and therefore platforms such as the Limpopo Business Awards create an opportunity for us to showcase some of the best SMMEs across the country and highlight how they are creating sustainable impact in the communities in which they operate within,” said Standard Bank's head of enterprise and supplier development for business and commercial banking Naledzani Mosomane.
Molepo said she entered the competition because she wants to uplift her business and buy wheel alignment equipment, branded overalls and a small car. “The car and equipment will help have a quick turnaround time for my clients,” she said.
