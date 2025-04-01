“Preliminary investigations reveal that the 13-year-old female learner was allegedly raped several times since November 2024 until March 2025,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said they would do everything to ensure that justice prevails.
“We will never allow anyone to molest children under our watch. Our specialised FCS unit will ensure that we have a watertight case to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.
“SAPS is still committed to protecting the most vulnerable sector of our society against perpetrators of gender-based violence in this province,” said Hadebe.
SowetanLIVE
Limpopo teacher accused of raping pupil (13) arrested
Image: 123RF/nimito
A 58-year-old teacher from Limpopo sought in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old pupil has been arrested.
The teacher is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday.
“Preliminary investigations reveal that the 13-year-old female learner was allegedly raped several times since November 2024 until March 2025,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said they would do everything to ensure that justice prevails.
“We will never allow anyone to molest children under our watch. Our specialised FCS unit will ensure that we have a watertight case to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.
“SAPS is still committed to protecting the most vulnerable sector of our society against perpetrators of gender-based violence in this province,” said Hadebe.
SowetanLIVE
Cops appeal for help to find teacher after the rape of pupil
Over 70k people sign petition demanding justice for raped pupil (7)
Teenager jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos