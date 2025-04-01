News

Limpopo teacher accused of raping pupil (13) arrested

01 April 2025 - 10:13
The teacher is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The teacher is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/nimito

A 58-year-old teacher from Limpopo sought in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old pupil has been arrested.

The teacher is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Our specialised FCS unit will ensure that we have a watertight case to ensure that justice prevails in this matter. 
Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe

Preliminary investigations reveal that the 13-year-old female learner was allegedly raped several times since November 2024 until March 2025,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said they would do everything to ensure that justice prevails.

“We will never allow anyone to molest children under our watch. Our specialised FCS unit will ensure that we have a watertight case to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.

“SAPS is still committed to protecting the most vulnerable sector of our society against perpetrators of gender-based violence in this province,” said Hadebe.

SowetanLIVE

Cops appeal for help to find teacher after the rape of pupil

Limpopo police have appealed to the public to help them apprehend a 58-year-old teacher who allegedly repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl.
News
23 hours ago

Over 70k people sign petition demanding justice for raped pupil (7)

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition demanding justice after the rape of a seven-year-old pupil in October and full transparency from her ...
News
1 day ago

Teenager jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions

A 17-year-old boy accused of raping three minors on several occasions since 2021 in Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape was sentenced to an effective ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget