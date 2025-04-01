The department of transport will assist the final batch of taxi operators who were financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with relief funds.
The department has so far assisted 88,580 out of the 141,987 qualifying operators as of March 31 last year, leaving 53,407 still to receive financial relief.
The National Treasury has allocated a R408m “once-off taxi gratuity” in the 2025/26 financial year. Parliament is expected to vote on the national budget on Wednesday.
Last week, Build One SA's acting spokesperson Roger Solomons said the party had approached transport minister Barbara Creecy requesting an explanation for the gratuity.
Solomons said the allocation of “this massive sum to the taxi industry raises serious concerns over transparency, accountability, and the government’s spending priorities”.
“For a multibillion-rand industry that pays zero tax, this allocation is highly questionable. While ordinary South Africans struggle under the weight of VAT increases, high fuel prices, and rising costs of living, the government is handing over hundreds of millions of rand to an industry that does not contribute its fair share to the country’s tax base.”
However, transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said in 2021, cabinet approved a once-off relief fund of R1.135bn that was intended to mitigate the negative financial impact of Covid-19 on the minibus taxi industry and e-hailing services to assist with hardship caused by Covid-19 restrictions.
“An extension on the time frame was requested and approved from cabinet in order to reach the balance of operators who have not been able to apply by the deadline. The funds allocation of R408m is for the continuation of the programme,” he said.
Last batch of taxi operators to get Covid-19 relief funds
R408m to be paid out in extension period
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee
The extension was approved in August last year, granting an additional 12 months for the process.
Msibi said the qualifying criteria for an operator to apply for taxi relief funding are:
“The department oversees the disbursement of the fund and developed an in-house system for the taxi relief fund of all qualifying operators. Only qualifying operators will move forward in the application process.”
Neliswa Setlhodi, a taxi operator in the North West, said she received R10,000 in 2022 for two vehicles and another cash injection last week.
Setlhodi, who initially had three vehicles, said when taxis were restricted from operating during Covid-19, one of her vehicles was repossessed. Now she is left with two vehicle, however one of them had a breakdown.
“The remaining taxi sometimes does not bring income for three weeks to a month. Since Covid-19, business has really not been great and the money they [government] are giving us is not assisting us that much,” she said.
