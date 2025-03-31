Both siblings were unemployed and have five children.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot
A KwaZulu-Natal security guard told the mother of his three children to say her prayers seconds before he shot her in the head, killing her, on Sunday afternoon.
Nandipha Lifana, 32 who was eight months pregnant, slid to the floor as her sister, Nangamso Lifana, 29, tried to wrestle the gun from Nkanyiso Shezi, 37, in the Lindelani informal settlement in Umzinto, south of Durban.
Moments later another shot rang out and Nangamso fell to the floor.
A third sister, Nombulelelo Lifana, 36, who escaped the shooting, told TimesLIVE Shezi was angry at Nandipha who refused to answer his calls and stormed the small house.
“My sister said if you want to kill me, then kill me,” she said when he entered.
“My sister told Shezi she had had enough of his taunts, abuse and humiliation,” said Nombulelelo.
When the first shot rang out, she said he had missed Nandipha but then she saw the blood and she screamed at him.
It was then Nangamso rushed towards Shezi and she too was shot in the head.
“Frantically I tried to grab the gun but his grip was firm. I then fled to seek help because I feared he would be gunning for me,” said Nombulelelo.
But as she ran out a neighbour, Zolisa Dweba, who heard the screaming and gunshots rushed in to help the siblings. Dweba however was shot in the face.
Shezi then turned the gun on himself.
Dweba was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Nombulelelo said the couple had a tumultuous relationship.
“Shezi was abusive and he would not shy away from beating my sister in full view of other people,” she said.
“I am grateful I was spared in this tragic incident. I thank God and my ancestors. I don’t know how it did not dawn on him to not kill me when I was running out.”
She said she was haunted by the images of her sisters and also having to act as guardian for her sisters' children.
