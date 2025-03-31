Officials probed for theft of millions in vehicle licensing fee

The agency had also “implemented stringent digital interventions to strengthen our system’s security” to prevent any further breaches to the NaTIS, he said.
He, however, refused to comment on the leaked report, saying: “I don’t know the report you are referring to.”
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Lloyd Ramovha confirmed that they were investigating the matter but refused to provide further details. “I can’t tell you how far the investigations are,” he said.
Sedibeng municipal manager Motsumi Mathe said Mkhize’s matter was almost ready for criminal prosecution.“We have been told that the Hawks have a tight case against him and should be appearing in court soon.”
Mathe said the Hawks would pursue every company and the individuals who allegedly benefitted from fraudulent transactions.
“We are in contact with the investigators, and we have been told that they are following up on everyone who was involved in this matter. There is a list of 22 companies and individuals who have to answer for their involvement,” he said.
Asked about the Hawks’ investigations into Mahlasela, Motloung and Mnguni’s conduct, he said: “Internal disciplinary processes have been concluded and the matter is now out of our hands.”
He said the municipality had also taken steps to strengthen security, and had introduced features such as the “OTP and biometric system for us to trace anyone who accesses the system,” to prevent future breaches.
In just four working days, three officials from the Sedibeng District Municipality in the Vaal allegedly embezzled more than R4m in vehicle licence disc renewal revenue. This theft marked the onset of a larger misappropriation totaling R23.5m from November 2021 to December 2024.
The case centres around the abuse of the NaTIS (electronic National Traffic Information System) platform, where employees within the municipality’s vehicle licensing department are accused of diverting millions of rand in government revenue.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has enlisted the help of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, to launch a criminal investigation into NaTIS fraud at the municipality.
The most recent incident involves Khotso Mkhize, the stepson of Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka. He is alleged to have conducted fraudulent transactions on the NaTIS system valued at R5,5m on December 17 2024.
Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Jacob Mamabolo, in a written reply to the DA) in the provincial Legislature, last month confirmed the alleged fraud by Mkhize. He also revealed that R18m had been stolen by abusing the NaTIS platform between November 26 and December 2024, excluding the R5,5m allegedly stolen by Mkhize.
According to a leaked report compiled by a senior investigator in the national traffic anti-corruption unit to the office of the RTMC CEO dated April 24 2024, which Sowetan has seen, three employees orchestrated a scheme that misappropriated about R4,5m in funds meant for vehicle disc renewals.
The three employees – Sarah Mahlasela, Sarah Morongwe Motloung and Bongani Timothy Mguni – appeared before an internal disciplinary hearing charged with “various acts of misconduct” committed between November 26 and December 1 2021. They pleaded guilty to the offences in July 2023 and were each given one month suspension with no pay. At the time, the municipality made no attempts to recover the funds.
“The three implicated employees... pleaded guilty, but (were) awarded a minor sanction that is not acceptable,” the report said. The employees also continued having access to the NaTIS system even though they had been found guilty,
The RTMC report also criticised the municipality’s handling of the case, saying the punishment was insufficient. It further accused the municipality’s executive management of “deliberately harbouring criminals who would pose ... greater risk if they are allowed access to NaTIS.”
The RTMC further believes that the municipality’s management may have colluded with the employees and failed to take appropriate action, prompting the corporation to escalate the matter to law enforcement.
“It is the opinion of the investigation that there is a deliberate collusion between the employer and the employees, and that the sanction is not fitting the offence, and further that the entire process was facilitated by persons who have a motive to defy the law,” the report states.
Mahlasela is accused of stealing over R3,5m from November 26 to December 1 2021, while Mnguni is said to have misappropriated R835,734.60 and Motloung a total of R157,649.80
“The NaTIS user, Ms Sarah Mahlasela, was investigated by the national traffic anti-corruption unit and was exposed regarding her sharing of password and her possible physical involvement in the capturing of the fraudulent transactions.
The employees would lay out the foundation for the fraudulent transactions, “allowing them to hang on the system” and thereafter “either conclude the transactions on the same day or another (and) issue the free discs related to the fraudulent transactions”, the report stated.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed that the agency was working with the Hawks to bring the culprits to book. “We have internally acted on the matter, and we are working with the police to bring the employees involved to prosecution.”
