At least 15,908 babies died at birth in 2020 compared to 7,039 who died in 1997.
This is according to a Stats SA report released on Monday, which also noted that there had been an increase in neonatal deaths — babies who do not survive their first week of life — rising to 8,212 in 2020.
The report said the highest number of perinatal deaths were recorded in 2009, with 25,422 stillbirths and neonatal deaths combined.
“Data from 2020 shows that nearly a third of neonatal deaths occurred on the day of birth. By day two, more than half of these babies did not survive, and by day three, the number had risen to over 68%,” the report states.
The report highlights that the first 24 hours are the most critical for a newborn’s survival.
“While the risk declines after the first few days, the first week of life remains a dangerous period. Male infants are more vulnerable than females, with male deaths consistently outnumbering female deaths.”
The report suggests the highest recorded number was in 2006, with 135 male deaths for every 100 female deaths. In 2020, Gauteng recorded the highest number of perinatal deaths, accounting for about 4,400 cases (20% of the total). The Northern Cape reported the lowest figures, contributing only 2.9% of the total cases.
More babies die at birth, with male infants being at more risk in first week of life
Stats SA report says respiratory, cardiovascular issues play a role in neonatal deaths
At least 15,908 babies died at birth in 2020 compared to 7,039 who died in 1997.
This is according to a Stats SA report released on Monday, which also noted that there had been an increase in neonatal deaths — babies who do not survive their first week of life — rising to 8,212 in 2020.
The report said the highest number of perinatal deaths were recorded in 2009, with 25,422 stillbirths and neonatal deaths combined.
“Data from 2020 shows that nearly a third of neonatal deaths occurred on the day of birth. By day two, more than half of these babies did not survive, and by day three, the number had risen to over 68%,” the report states.
The report highlights that the first 24 hours are the most critical for a newborn’s survival.
“While the risk declines after the first few days, the first week of life remains a dangerous period. Male infants are more vulnerable than females, with male deaths consistently outnumbering female deaths.”
The report suggests the highest recorded number was in 2006, with 135 male deaths for every 100 female deaths. In 2020, Gauteng recorded the highest number of perinatal deaths, accounting for about 4,400 cases (20% of the total). The Northern Cape reported the lowest figures, contributing only 2.9% of the total cases.
“This ranking of provinces has remained unchanged over the years,” Stats SA noted.
The causes of perinatal deaths in SA are diverse, with stillbirths and early neonatal deaths linked to different medical conditions.
“For stillbirths, the leading cause was fetal death of unspecified cause, while early neonatal deaths were primarily due to respiratory and cardiovascular issues affecting newborns during the perinatal period. These conditions have been consistent throughout the reporting years.
“In 2018, complications related to pregnancy, labour, and delivery accounted for the highest percentage of stillbirths (47.1%), followed by respiratory and cardiovascular disorders at 9.5%.
Malformations of the nervous and circulatory systems each contributed 1.4%, while musculoskeletal system malformations made up 0.5%,” the report stated.
SowetanLIVE
Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet
Healthy baby boy delivered by staff in KZN shopping mall bathroom
More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage moms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos