KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli is expected to visit the home of the family of two sisters murdered in a suspected gender-based violence (GBV) case in Lindelani township in uMzinto, south of Durban, on Monday.
A suspect allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her sister before taking his own life in Nkonka ward in Lindelani.
Ntuli's visit is aimed at offering condolences to the bereaved families, engaging with law enforcement authorities and reinforcing the provincial government's commitment to tackling GBV through justice, support for victims and preventative measures.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on Sunday cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest had been opened after an incident in which a man allegedly shot and killed two sisters and injured a woman who was their neighbour.
Ngcobo said: “The neighbour was transported to hospital.”
KZN premier to visit family after double murder
Image: 123RF/zeferli
