News

KZN premier to visit family after double murder

By Mfundo Mkhize - 31 March 2025 - 08:05
A suspect allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her sister before taking his own life.
A suspect allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her sister before taking his own life.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli is expected to visit the home of the family of two sisters murdered in a suspected gender-based violence (GBV) case in Lindelani township in uMzinto, south of Durban, on Monday.

A suspect allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her sister before taking his own life in Nkonka ward in Lindelani.

Ntuli's visit is aimed at offering condolences to the bereaved families, engaging with law enforcement authorities and reinforcing the provincial government's commitment to tackling GBV through justice, support for victims and preventative measures.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on Sunday cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest had been opened after an incident in which a man allegedly shot and killed two sisters and injured a woman who was their neighbour.

Ngcobo said: “The neighbour was transported to hospital.” 

'A number of high-risk parolees committing further offences'

Rape, robbery, murder and culpable homicide are among offences committed by 30% of parolees released in the Cape Flats areas between January 2024 and ...
News
10 hours ago

Limpopo police intensify search after vigilante murder of man accused of stealing from his grandfather

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered police in the Leboeng area in the Sekhukhune district to intensify their efforts in the ...
News
3 days ago

Two suspects still to be linked to Marry Me killings

The National Prosecuting Authority says the two men arrested after the murders of six people in an informal settlement in Soshanguve have not yet ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget