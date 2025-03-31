Reflecting on Mrwetyana's death, Gwarube said that her death was a call for action – a moment to reflect the unacceptable high levels of violence against women and children.
She added that the case was not an isolated but a painful reminder of the war being waged against women in the country.
"Too many young women never get to walk across the graduation stage, enter the workplace, or pursue their dreams not because they are not capable but because their lives are stolen from them by men who feel they have a right to their bodies and lives.
"The death of Uyinene and the deaths of countless other women like her represent the lived reality of too many SA women who fear walking home alone. Women who enter public spaces with their heart racing wondering if they will make it home safe," Gwarube said.
Gwarube encouraged Kingswood College pupils to live fearlessly in honor of Mrwetyana.
"We will not let her name be forgotten. We will not let her story be in vain. So go boldly young women of Kingswood College, young women of SA. Go with the knowledge that you are the heartbeat of this nation and never, ever stop marking your mark," she said.
Gwarube vows to rid schools of sexual predators after latest rapes of pupils
Minister was speaking at memorial of UCT students who was raped, killed at post office
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube says more needs to be done to rid schools of sexual predators to ensure the safety of pupils.
This comes as police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the principal of Bergview College, in Matatiele, for the rape of a seven-year-old girl.
In Limpopo, police are seeking assistance to apprehend a 58-year-old teacher accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on school premises between November 2024 and March this year.
Gwarube said schools should be places where pupils go to learn and not be assaulted.
"Justice must be served. Yes, but more needs to be done to rid our schools of sexual predators. This is the work I intend on doing with the minister [of justice Mmamoloko] Kubayi to change the law so that every single person who comes [in] contact with children is vetted against [the national sexual offenders] register," she said.
Gwarube was speaking at the annual memorial lecture of Uyinene Mrwetyana at Kingswood College in Cape Town on Monday. Mrweteyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha in 2019 at a post office in Cape Town.
She was 19 and studying towards a degree in media studies at the University of Cape Town.
