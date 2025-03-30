News

Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog'

By TimesLIVE - 30 March 2025 - 17:20
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said a 29-year-old man from a farm near Warden has been arrested on a charge of murder.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A Free State man who allegedly hurt his brother's dog has died after the two got into a physical fight.

Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said a 29-year-old man from a farm near Warden has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Harrismith police were called out to a local hospital, where both men had been taken after their violent altercation, at 3.45am on Sunday. They lived on the same farm.

“The assault resulted from an argument that the deceased had injured the suspect's dog,” Mophiring said, without specifying the breed.

The one brother was stabbed with a sharp object, sustaining an open wound on his head and left upper arm.

“The victim was conscious when he arrived at the hospital and was able to talk. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.”

His sibling was beaten with a stick and had a hand injury.

He is expected to appear in court in Warden on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

