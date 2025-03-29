News

Teenager jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions

29 March 2025 - 12:28
The first rape incident occured when the teenager was 14-years-old.
A 17-year-old boy convicted of raping three minors on several occasions since 2021 in Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape was sentenced to an effective 12 years' imprisonment by the Calvinia regional court on Friday. 

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers, the court heard the teenage boy raped three boys aged four, six and eight years on several occasions before he was arrested. 

She said the teenager was 14 years old at the time of the first incident. “He would accost the boys when they were alone playing soccer.”  

The young offender was convicted of five counts of rape and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

Northern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended Detective W/O David Matthys and the state prosecutor Darryl Bromkamp for their methodical investigation and teamwork that led to the sentence.

