News

Solve housing backlog with smarter human settlements, says new book

Science and technology are needed to keep people from being trapped on city fringes

29 March 2025 - 09:32
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Researchers argue that building large-scale housing projects on the outskirts of cities only pushes people further from jobs and opportunities.
Researchers argue that building large-scale housing projects on the outskirts of cities only pushes people further from jobs and opportunities.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

South Africa’s traditional approach to development is leaving millions stuck in informal settlements with little access to basic services.

In a new book titled Transformative Innovation for Human Settlements — A South African Context, leading South African researchers and experts argue that the old way of doing things — building large-scale housing projects on the outskirts of cities — only pushes people further from jobs and opportunities.

“We need smarter, more sustainable solutions,” said one of the authors, Dr Tshepang Mosiea, chief director for innovation for inclusive development at the department of science, technology and innovation.

Another author, associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Built Environment and Development Studies, Prof Sithembiso Myeni, said among the biggest challenges were securing well-located land, cutting through government red tape and keeping up with rapid urban expansion.

“The government has long promised housing for all, yet the backlog continues to grow. With cities expanding at a record pace, infrastructure is stretched thin, leaving many people without reliable electricity, clean water or proper sanitation.

“To solve this crisis, South Africa must embrace science, technology and innovation. This means using new construction techniques, better materials and modern planning strategies to create smart, sustainable housing.

“Other countries have already made progress by incorporating technology into housing development. 3D-printed homes, modular construction, and green energy solutions have helped create affordable, eco-friendly housing in record time. South Africa must follow suit,” he said.

The book, edited by Myeni, Mosiea and mixed-methods research expert Andrew Emmanuel Okem, calls for urgent action.

“The government has acknowledged the need for innovation, with new policies focusing on smarter human settlements. But without urgent action, millions will remain trapped in poor living conditions.

“If change doesn’t come soon, the housing crisis will only get worse, leaving even more people behind,” said Myeni.

The book is due to be launched on April 4 at Knowledge Commons at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

Shocking reality: homeless children under 15 live in shelters, abandoned buildings and vehicles

Homelessness in South Africa is a growing crisis, with children under the age of 15 representing a significant portion of the homeless population.
News
1 week ago

Gauteng residents demand president takes urgent action on service delivery failures

From lack of housing, a water crisis, hijacked buildings, crime, unemployment, broken traffic lights, deteriorating infrastructure to sewage ...
News
3 weeks ago

OPINION | SA must diversify its revenue sources, not depend on taxes

A decisive reallocation of budget resources towards structural reforms and industrialisation could spark medium to long-term growth and enhance ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget