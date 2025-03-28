News

SIU to probe National Skills Fund and public works & infrastructure department

Two proclamations signed by Ramaphosa are aimed at recovering financial losses by the state

29 March 2025 - 09:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Special Investigating Unit is to probe allegations of corruption at two state entities.
The Special Investigating Unit is to probe allegations of corruption at two state entities.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the National Skills Fund and the department of public works and infrastructure.

The SIU said these investigations were aimed at recovering financial losses suffered by the state.

The proclamation for the National Skills Fund authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the department of higher education & training and the possible mismanagement of funds allocated to the fund.

The investigation will focus on procurement and contracting for the implementation of skills development programmes, training projects and the appointment of implementing agents for a number of projects.

The proclamation on the department of public works and infrastructure authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration relating to the appointment of travel agents in 2017 to render travel services, including flights, accommodation and vehicle hire.

“The investigation will determine whether these appointments and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective; contrary to applicable legislation; or inconsistent with Treasury instructions, departmental manuals, policies, procedures, or other applicable prescripts,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

TimesLIVE

SIU secures interdict to preserve R10m linked to Lotto funds

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an interim interdict from the Special Tribunal to preserve R10m in proceeds from the sale of a ...
News
4 weeks ago

SIU to probe maladministration in eThekwini water and sanitation department

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration ...
News
1 month ago

SIU wants officials to face DC again over Sodi's tender

The Special Investigating Unit wants 12 Tshwane officials, including the five that are currently on suspension, to face disciplinary action over the  ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget