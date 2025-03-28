Courtesy of SABC
The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer
Joshlin trial hears how her mother was edgy and aggressive when questioned by police
Kelly told me 'Joshlin isn't in Saldanha Bay any more': investigating officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos