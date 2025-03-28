News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 28 March 2025 - 10:15

The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer

Raquel "Kelly" Smith’s legal representative on Wednesday challenged her neighbour's testimony that she had "sold" her daughter Joshlin to a sangoma ...
Joshlin trial hears how her mother was edgy and aggressive when questioned by police

The Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha heard on Wednesday that the mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith's demeanour changed from ...
Kelly told me 'Joshlin isn't in Saldanha Bay any more': investigating officer

Capt Wesley Lombard questioned Kelly Smith about her statement but she could not give an answer nor explain how she knew this information, simply ...
