Many struggle with high cost of food
Sarah Makgato says she spends up to R1,700 on groceries. This is nearly double what she was paying for the same items in 2020.
Makgato who earns R5,500 says the food stuffs have to see her family of five until the next time she gets paid.
She barely affords to buy meat.
Makgato's home is one of many still struggling to catch up financially since post-Covid, according to Jacolize Meiring from the Unisa Bureau of Market Research.
On Thursday, the Competition Commission released its latest Essential Food Pricing Monitoring (EFPM) report which showed that from August to December, the price of canned pilchards dropped from 19% (R27.81) to 17% (R27.46).
"This illustrates the restraint shown by producers and retailers in their pricing behaviour for canned pilchards continues," the commission said.
The EFPM report tracks prices of selected essential food items. The commission has been tracking these since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the increase in producer prices moved from R22.54 to R22.84 during the same period.
The report shows that some of the prices of food that the commission has tracked have started falling, albeit modestly.
"Our EFPM monitoring indicates that consumers are slowly feeling the benefits of easing cost pressures throughout the economy."
The cost of eggs has remained high even though egg producers are currently cheaper than they were in November 2023.
There were also lower average retail prices for brown bread.
The commission said despite better and more responsive price transmission for sunflower oil, the producer to retail spread of sunflower oil remained at its highest level since 2021.
Meiring said egg prices were normalising as "we are not paying R90 for 18 eggs anymore".
Price of canned pilchards down but eggs remain costly
