Gauteng traffic officers deny roadside robbery during bail plea

Two Gauteng traffic officers facing charges of robbery, kidnapping and possession of a prohibited firearm, among other things, have denied involvement in the crime.
Gauteng traffic officers Kgomotso Makhene, 27, and Johnny Stoltz, 33, who were making bail pleas in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court, said they only approached a G4S van escorting a truck [carrying laptops worth R20m] along the R23 after Ekurhuleni police officers Themba Nkosi and Zwakele Dlamini had already stopped and pulled it to the side of the road.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi previously said the suspects were connected to two Kempton Park cases of truck hijacking and carjacking.
One incident captured on a widely circulated social media video shows two traffic officers stopping a G4S security van, with a police officer in the background carrying a firearm.
The footage also depicts two civilian men dragging security guards out of the van and kidnapping them.
Stoltz said in his affidavit that he and his partner Makhene were doing their regular duties on the R23, checking traffic and licences, when they saw police stopping a van.
“My partner and I decided to see what the exact problem was. When I approached the vehicle, I heard one of the police officers tell the security guard that they had got a tip-off that they were travelling with guns without permission,” Stoltz said.
He said that just as he was turning around to leave the police to conduct their work, two unknown armed men approached the van.
“The men took the security guards from the van and then took them into another vehicle. I did not know what to do as I was confused and unarmed because of my duty that day and I assumed that the police were conducting their duties,” he said.
Makhene said he did not know that there was a robbery taking place.
“I also believe that the state’s case against me is weak as I was not positively identified at the parade,” he said.
However, an affidavit from investigating officer Sgt Mahlare Monti stated that not only were the traffic officers aware, but the security van was stopped by the traffic officers with the police officers following behind.
“They all (traffic and police officers) approached the van, where they had no conversations between each other and the traffic officers questioned the security guards. Just moments later, a Golf 7 vehicle stopped right behind the van and the officers went and had a conversation with the occupants of the vehicle.
“Three men then came out of the Golf and took the security guard’s firearm and then from the van to the Golf 7, where they were kidnapped. This was all also visible on the video footage recorded by the van,” Monti said.
“At no stage did the police or traffic officer engage in any discussion. I disagree with the fact that the members of the Gauteng traffic asked the SAPS members what was happening,” he said.
Monti said further investigations need to be conducted to determine whether or not the group conspired to commit the alleged crime.
Nkosi and Dlamini said the state’s case was not strong as not one of the four officers was positively identified by the victim during an ID parade.
“I intend pleading not guilty to the charges I am facing. Unfortunately, I was subjected to unfair soliciting of a confession, which did not materialise as I knew my rights... I can confirm that I was not positively identified by the complainant as the person who kidnapped, robbed and hijacked him,” said Dlamini.
Initially, six suspects appeared in court. However, two accused civilians, Edward Setati and Cornelius Masoka, were excused at the beginning of the proceedings due to sensitive information that was revealed the prior night and the bail application for them was postponed to April 8.
Makhene, Stoltz, Nkosi and Dlamini were each granted R10,000 bail.
“They are ordered to hand over their valid passports before March 30 to investigating officers. The accused are ordered to report to the investigative officer within 48 hours if they relocate,” said magistrate Veena Krishna.
The case was postponed to April 30.
