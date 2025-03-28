Despite facing immense challenges, including her husband’s “tragic death” in 1977, her resilience never wavered.
At the ceremony, Biko said: “I am excited about this day.
“I have been waiting for it as I was honoured during Covid-19.
“So today Rhodes University decided to do it at the Steve Biko Centre, which shows they appreciate and see my work.”
Biko’s firstborn, Nkosinathi, expressed appreciation of his mother’s recognition and the love she received from South Africans.
“We are delighted that Rhodes paused a moment to recognise Mama Biko,” he said.
“She is really a gem, not only in our personal lives but in the lives of many surrounding communities where she has done wonderful work very silently.
“There is a tendency for people to write books in which she is mentioned, yet some of the authors have never even spoken to her, so I think the beauty of today was challenging her to talk about herself.
“Also to hear about the value she added to the lives of many South Africans, who walk up to her as I travel with her and give her a hug for what she does.”
Biko’s widow finally receives honorary doctorate in person
Image: Randell Roskruge
Four years after Rhodes University conferred an honorary laws doctorate on the widow of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, Nontsikelelo “Ntsiki” Biko has finally been capped in person.
Biko was originally presented with the degree in a virtual graduation ceremony on April 28 2021, but the physical robing ceremony had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 lockdown.
On Thursday, Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela conducted the robing ceremony at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg and commended her good works in the community.
Mabizela described Biko as a beacon of hope for the hopeless, a woman who never sought the spotlight, while instilling resilience in her people.
“In 2021, Rhodes University conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Ntsiki Biko in recognition of the community activist’s outstanding contributions to her community,” he said.
“It was for the way she gives hope to many people who are going through difficulties, and looks after the poor and the marginalised; instilling in them a sense of self-reliance and personal urgency.
“She is an amazing community builder, going about it in a very quiet and dignified way.
“Never once seeking the limelight or recognition, but understanding the importance of seeing the poor and the marginalised are looked after.
“The purpose of today’s event is to complete that recognition as we could not honour her during 2021 because of the pandemic.
“We came here to Ginsberg in her community and honoured her, and the significance of that is that we wanted to meet her in her community and celebrate with her community, the people she has served with great honour.”
The commendation described Biko, born and bred in Libode near Mthatha, as boasting an impressive background of unwavering commitment to health care and community activism.
She attended Buntingville Secondary School, where she earned her junior certificate, and Shawbury Senior Secondary School, where she matriculated.
She studied general nursing and midwifery, earned a diploma in advanced nursing science from the University of SA and certifications in nursing from Grey Hospital (geriatric care and HIV/Aids counselling) and Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.
Accepting the degree, Biko reflected on her journey with her late husband.
“I must say he was very politically involved then as president of Sasco, and somehow I fell for him.”
The couple married in 1970 and had two sons, Nkosinathi and Samora.
The family moved to Ginsberg in 1972 when her husband was banished to Qonce.
At the ceremony, Biko said: “I am excited about this day.
“I have been waiting for it as I was honoured during Covid-19.
“So today Rhodes University decided to do it at the Steve Biko Centre, which shows they appreciate and see my work.”
Biko’s firstborn, Nkosinathi, expressed appreciation of his mother’s recognition and the love she received from South Africans.
“We are delighted that Rhodes paused a moment to recognise Mama Biko,” he said.
“She is really a gem, not only in our personal lives but in the lives of many surrounding communities where she has done wonderful work very silently.
“There is a tendency for people to write books in which she is mentioned, yet some of the authors have never even spoken to her, so I think the beauty of today was challenging her to talk about herself.
“Also to hear about the value she added to the lives of many South Africans, who walk up to her as I travel with her and give her a hug for what she does.”
