The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services wants to introduce a bail fund for people who have been charged with a crime but who cannot afford to be freed on bail of R1,000 or less. Inspecting judge Edwin Cameron said Gauteng has 742 people who fall into that category while the Western Cape has 798.
Sowetan spoke to Lennard de Souza, deputy director of Inspections & Investigations at the inspectorate, to find out more.
Sowetan: What factors led to the proposal for the fund?
De Souza: There are now just more than 2,600 people in our prisons who have bail of R1,000 or less. The influx of these inmates into correctional centres worsens overcrowding. In addition, the cost of incarcerating a person amounts to about R458 per day of taxpayers’ money.
Sowetan: Were there any considerations about how victims of crime might feel about the state covering bail costs for alleged perpetrators?
De Souza: Only people accused of non-violent petty crimes will be considered. The bail fund administrators will carefully consider each case on an individual basis. People accused of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes, for example, will not qualify for assistance.
Sowetan: How will this initiative work?
De Souza: So the proposed bail fund will be managed and funded through private stakeholders, and it will not form part of any government structure. The person who wants to make use of the fund will have to apply directly to the fund for assistance. The fund will have campaigns to make the public aware of its existence.
Sowetan: Who will be responsible for funding this initiative?
De Souza: It is envisioned that the funding will be obtained and managed by private stakeholders with no cost to taxpayers. The state will not be involved in financing the bail fund.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Bail fund mooted for needy petty offenders
The scheme will be funded privately and won't cost taxpayers a cent
Image: SUPPLIED
The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services wants to introduce a bail fund for people who have been charged with a crime but who cannot afford to be freed on bail of R1,000 or less. Inspecting judge Edwin Cameron said Gauteng has 742 people who fall into that category while the Western Cape has 798.
Sowetan spoke to Lennard de Souza, deputy director of Inspections & Investigations at the inspectorate, to find out more.
Sowetan: What factors led to the proposal for the fund?
De Souza: There are now just more than 2,600 people in our prisons who have bail of R1,000 or less. The influx of these inmates into correctional centres worsens overcrowding. In addition, the cost of incarcerating a person amounts to about R458 per day of taxpayers’ money.
Sowetan: Were there any considerations about how victims of crime might feel about the state covering bail costs for alleged perpetrators?
De Souza: Only people accused of non-violent petty crimes will be considered. The bail fund administrators will carefully consider each case on an individual basis. People accused of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes, for example, will not qualify for assistance.
Sowetan: How will this initiative work?
De Souza: So the proposed bail fund will be managed and funded through private stakeholders, and it will not form part of any government structure. The person who wants to make use of the fund will have to apply directly to the fund for assistance. The fund will have campaigns to make the public aware of its existence.
Sowetan: Who will be responsible for funding this initiative?
De Souza: It is envisioned that the funding will be obtained and managed by private stakeholders with no cost to taxpayers. The state will not be involved in financing the bail fund.
SowetanLIVE
16,012 accused are Awol after getting bail
SOWETAN SAYS | SA must tighten parole eligibility
Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station commander
Anger as wife accused of husband's murder gets bail
Bail denied for nurse accused of raping teenage boy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos