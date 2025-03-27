Operations have resumed at the Grobler's Bridge and Stockpoort ports of entry after being temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed on Thursday water levels at Grobler's Bridge have receded and the ground has dried enough to safely accommodate the weight of cargo trucks passing through the port.
“The port management committee (PMC) has conducted a thorough inspection of key operational areas and is satisfied with the conditions. As a result, Grobler's Bridge port of entry will officially resume operations today from 2pm. Meanwhile, operations at Stockpoort port of entry have already resumed,” Masiapato said.
Operations were halted earlier this month at five border posts and staff evacuated as a precaution due to severe flooding.
Masiapato said operations at the Bray port of entry remain suspended due to persistent rains which have caused the Molopo River to overflow.
According to an assessment by the port management committee, operations at Bray are expected to resume at the weekend, subject to further evaluations.
“The BMA, in collaboration with the SA Revenue Service (Sars), thanks all stakeholders for their patience and co-operation. The safety of travellers and efficient border operations remain our priority and we will continue to monitor the weather patterns closely,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Operations at Grobler's Bridge and Stockpoort ports of entry resume after floods
Image: Supplied: BMA
