Joshlin kidnap trial adjourned as 'Kelly' complains of nausea
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial in the high court in Saldanha Bay were abruptly adjourned on Thursday when Raquel “Kelly” Smith told her attorney she felt nauseous and needed to vomit.
Smith covered her mouth and ran out of the court sitting at the multipurpose centre in Saldanha Bay immediately after the adjournment.
At the time the court was hearing evidence during a trial within a trial from investigating officer Capt Wesley Lombard of the anti-crime kidnapping team under the Western Cape organised crime unit. He explained earlier Smith was unwilling to give a second statement to him because she and her boyfriend, co-accused Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, wanted to have breakfast at Spur.
Lombard said he went to Vredenberg police station on February 25 last year — days after Joshlin, 6, went missing on February 19 — to interview Smith and Appollis.
During the interview, Smith mentioned a few times that “Joshlin made me famous”, which the police officer deemed inappropriate behaviour under the circumstances.
He said she was smiling and “it appeared to me in that moment that she was enjoying the status of fame. She just looked at me and I cannot remember if she uttered anything, but she did not ask for an apology or say why she smiled.”
Prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel asked Lombard if he thought to take a supplementary affidavit at that time.
“I did ask if we can get another statement but she said she and Boeta must leave because they must get out to the Spur to get breakfast or food and did not have time to make another affidavit,” said Lombard.
“I could not understand that a mother of a missing child was not prepared to give up her time to help SAPS. I spoke to myself in my thoughts, ‘Really now?'. I was clear I was there to help with the search for Joshlin and you say you did not have time. It was shocking.”
The trial continues.
